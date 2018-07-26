Qualia Closing Platform

Qualia is the first real estate closing platform designed to give you and your clients a remarkable end-to-end closing experience.

In the past, no matter how good your services were, your client’s satisfaction could easily get overshadowed by a painful closing experience that was out of your control. The excitement of buying or selling a home was dampened by an endless pile of confusing forms, sharing sensitive data through insecure emails, and a black box around the actual status of the closing.

With Qualia, you can finally give your clients a simple, secure, and transparent closing experience that will exceed their expectations and generate a lifetime of referral business.

What is Qualia?

Qualia is the technology that powers the real estate industry’s leading title, closing, and escrow providers. When you close with Qualia, you and your clients get a secure, mobile, easy-to-use platform that gives you real-time connectivity to all transaction parties and your clients the comfort that one of their most memorable life experiences is in good hands every step of the way.

With Qualia, you and your clients can:

Always know the latest updates with a real-time closing tracker

Complete simple and fast information requests on desktop or mobile

Get instant answers to questions you have for your settlement agent

Securely send messages, information, and documents through a SOC-2 and ISO 27001 certified secure platform

Access and permanently store everything for the transaction in one automatically organized file

