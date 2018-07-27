It can be tough to own and maintain one home, but some homeowners are up for the challenge of adding another property (or two) to their portfolio, whether it’s for investment purposes or just having an extra place to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
So, how do you, the real estate agent, best serve these clients and help them make a sound financial and lifestyle decision?
Please take a few minutes to answer the survey questions below for our upcoming “Essential guide to second/vacation homes,” where we’ll discover the ins-and-outs of helping buyers find their perfect second home.
Create your own user feedback survey
Comments
Related Articles
Which markets are expected to see a sizable uptick in seller and buyer activity during Q2 2018? According to Attom Data Solutions’s latest Pre-Mover Housing Index, Nevada (200), Delaware (163), Florida (159), Colorado (154) and Virginia (149).
On Monday, LendingTree released its list of cities with the highest share of non-owner occupied mortgages, and the results are surprising.
Vacasa, a vacation rental startup that has grown to become a serious Airbnb competitor, just announced it’s launching a network that connects real estate agents with buyers and sellers of vacation homes.
A Miami real estate agent is having a tough time selling during the blazing hot — but dreadfully slow — Miami summer months. What can her broker do to inspire better production?