LeadHax Targeted Digital Advertising

LeadHax makes online advertising simple by helping agents market their listings and expertise, and giving brokers a tool to recruit and retain top talent.

Ninety percent of homebuyers use the Internet as their primary research method, and 52 percent use it before any other resource. If you aren’t marketing yourself online, you’re missing a crucial opportunity to win your next client.

Using sophisticated targeting and data optimization, LeadHax ads are shown in a 15-mile radius of a single ZIP code to homebuyers and sellers on any website they’re browsing, including Facebook and top real estate sites.

Here is why you should try LeadHax:

LeadHax accesses 17 ad exchanges — making ads available to be shown on over 92 percent of the Web, including top real estate sites.

NO BLACKOUTS in a particular ZIP code. Your message is shown where you want it, when you want it.

Facebook ads include Instagram and Facebook partner placement — on the mobile app, desktop and mobile browsers.

Change your ad’s creative or targeting at any time.

It is an industry-credentialed, award-winning Premier Partner of Google and Facebook.

Customized ad templates and programs are available for brokers.

Pricing starts as low as $99. Visit www.leadhax.com to get started, or contact us at info@leadhax.com to schedule a personal consultation.