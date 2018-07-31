RealSavvy All-In-One IDX & CRM Platform

RealSavvy is an all-in-one software platform for real estate agents, teams and brokerages that is innovating how homebuyers stay connected to their agents.

Using a “Pinterest-style” collaborative home search RealSavvy’s social IDX keeps agents and homebuyers collaborating in real time with instant SMS and email alerts, while their fully-integrated, predictive CRM provides agents and brokers with lead routing, lead management and important client search analytics.

RealSavvy’s sleek website designs have built-in lead capture, a solid SEO foundation, and a propriety Sitebuilder that allows users to easily edit their websites and create marketing pages for lead capture without incurring developer fees.

All the above features are built into a stand-alone app that is fully branded to agents and brokers and is searchable in the App Store or Google Play Store.

Get RealSavvy today!

Key Integrations: RealSavvy’s open APIs integrate with FollowupBoss, Salesforce, and an endless number of platforms.