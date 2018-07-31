RealSavvy All-In-One IDX & CRM Platform

(512) 900-1498
www.realsavvy.com

RealSavvy is an all-in-one software platform for real estate agents, teams and brokerages that is innovating how homebuyers stay connected to their agents.

Using a “Pinterest-style” collaborative home search RealSavvy’s social IDX keeps agents and homebuyers collaborating in real time with instant SMS and email alerts, while their fully-integrated, predictive CRM provides agents and brokers with lead routing, lead management and important client search analytics.

RealSavvy’s sleek website designs have built-in lead capture, a solid SEO foundation, and a propriety Sitebuilder that allows users to easily edit their websites and create marketing pages for lead capture without incurring developer fees.

All the above features are built into a stand-alone app that is fully branded to agents and brokers and is searchable in the App Store or Google Play Store.

Key Integrations: RealSavvy’s open APIs integrate with FollowupBoss, Salesforce, and an endless number of platforms.

July 7, 2018
Note: The Inman Product Hub is a collection of sponsored content from our vendor partners. Our editorial team was not involved in the selection of these products and inclusion does not imply endorsement from Inman or its staff.