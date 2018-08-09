Contactually Intelligent CRM for Real Estate

As an intelligent customer relationship management (CRM) platform for real estate professionals, Contactually helps users develop and strengthen authentic, long-lasting relationships.

Relationships are your most important asset. Contactually combines the best data-driven business tools so you can nurture those relationships by working smart, automating where appropriate, but always communicating in your own voice.

The heart of Contactually is centralizing contacts and automatically documenting the relationship touchpoints. With a layer of intelligence over everything, and the ability to fit into your brokerage’s tech stack, Contactually scales actionable follow-up plans and automates relationship workflows, leaving agents free to do what they do best — build the kind of personal relationships that grow the business.

For brokerages, Contactually provides tools to track and improve agent productivity and engagement. With an easy-to-use API and many integrations (with more on the way), Contactually allows you to build an agent-first tech stack with a centralized system of record that works with how your brokerage does business. As a result, we see that 75% of agents on brokerages have logged in during the last 30 days.

Contactually features a broad scope of notable software and service integrations, including: