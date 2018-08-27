This summer we’re looking at the state of the luxury agent & broker in today’s increasingly complex real estate market. In October, we’ll gather in Beverly Hills at Luxury Connect to share best practices, network, and create blueprint for the luxury agent/broker of tomorrow. Don’t miss it.

Selling luxury real estate requires impeccable negotiation and marketing skills, the ability to hand-hold clients with very high expectations — and making a name for yourself so that everyone knows what you can do. Reality television gets some criticism, but one thing is certain: If you’re able to establish yourself as a reality television star and luxury real estate agent, you have to be doing something right.

Two of those stars, Josh Altman and Fredrik Eklund, are going to be speaking at Luxury Connect together with dozens of other peers, colleagues and competitors who sell high-end real estate. You can catch both of the Million Dollar Listing alums from October 16 through 18 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel; Luxury Connect is one of the only annual opportunities to rub elbows and network with luxury real estate noteworthies.

Former tech entrepreneur Fredrik Eklund has been a household name with a famous high kick for years. He’s moved more than $5 billion in real estate and also established himself as a top broker at Douglas Elliman. Eklund started the Eklund Gomes team with his real estate partner, John Gomes, and is known as one of the top brokers to the stars in ultra-competitive New York City, working with well-known musicians, actors and many more to help them secure their dream homes in the Big Apple.

Josh Altman sells luxury real estate in Los Angeles with his brother, Matt Altman, as the Altman Brothers with Douglas Elliman; together, these two are among the top-producing agents in the country. They sell homes in the Platinum Triangle in Beverly Hills, Bel-Air, Malibu, Holmby Hills — name a high-end market in Los Angeles, and you’ll find Altman Brothers listings and clients galore. As agents to some of the biggest names in show business and sports, Josh Altman knows what it takes to work with demanding clients, and he’ll be sharing his secrets and challenges with Luxury Connect attendees.

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more.