Why real estate tech needs the human touch

Think about your iPhone. Now think about Amazon.

What do they have in common? Both are feats of engineering and technology. They provide convenience and reliability. But both also offer something else beyond the technology: an excellent customer experience.

Not all tech-based companies get that very critical part of the equation. Tech equals access, convenience and ease of use; but it’s not always synonymous with great customer service.

Now think about real estate, where the acrimony over tech is getting louder than the whispers of success.

The magnitude of a real estate transaction brings in complex human emotions like anxiety, fear, and perhaps even anger when the transaction is not handled properly. Tech solutions should alleviate these challenges, not exacerbate them.

But these solutions can’t exist in a vacuum. It is imperative that any new technology is accompanied by a support system capable of producing a positive experience that results in the users experiencing contentment, confidence, and perhaps even happiness.

This applies to the part-time real estate agent who might list a home every so often as well as an institutional iBuyer platform that might process hundreds of transactions a month. Both are seeking a repeatable, consistent, customer journey.

What does tech need in order to guarantee these deliverables? It’s quite simple. Tech needs humans.

Think about it. When your iPhone stops working properly, you take it an Apple Store and some friendly human with an odd haircut and a flannel shirt alleviates all of your anxiety with the push of a few buttons. Same with Amazon. God forbid that bird feeder you ordered shows up broken. But if it does, you can count on a human to make it right; new bird feeder arrives at your doorstep in no time.

Full disclosure: we were so excited about our technological capabilities at JetClosing that we did a less than admirable job telling our potential clients that we also have a full staff of relationship managers who are there to make certain that your transaction goes as planned. This exists regardless of the fact that our app provides all the access, convenience, and ease of use that you can shake a stick at.

Furthermore, our operations department is staffed with the same kind of smart, friendly humans that work at Apple. They work tirelessly to make sure our transparency, automation, and instant access serve every party, every time. They have made JetClosing a must-have for both real estate agents and iBuyer platforms seeking to provide the contemporary real estate transaction with a consistent, transparent, and more affordable closing experience.

I’d love to show you how it works. We’re revolutionizing a process that hasn’t changed in decades. The title and escrow process is, at best, stuck and at worst, broken. We are a transformative, disruptive player that is here to make it better for everyone. Get to know us!