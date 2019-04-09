An online survey conducted by Wakefield Research — said to be the first to examine the link between high rents and the ability to pay medical bills — found that more than half of all renters delay seeking medical care because they can’t afford it after paying such high rental costs.
74% of renters would forgo medical care to make rent
A study conducted for a new initiative, called Health Begins with Home, finds medical treatment is delayed or skipped by tenants who pay too much for their housing
Comments