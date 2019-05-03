Inman is excited to launch the Ambassador selection for Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 22-26, 2019. Apply today to become a Connect Las Vegas Ambassador.

The Connect Ambassador program has been an established initiative with the Inman Connect community and has adopted many changes over the years. Overseen by Laurie Davis, Joe Schutt and Peter Brewer, the program is primarily known for live coverage of Inman events, organizing events and leading additional attendee events.

What is an Inman Connect Ambassador?

Inman Ambassadors are representatives, advocates and evangelists of the Inman brand. They are real estate industry professionals selected for their insight, commitment and guidance within the real estate industry; they are individuals committed to raising the bar in real estate through education and events; they are respected among their peers and have a history of innovation, service and professional mindfulness.

What does an Inman Connect Ambassador do?

As a connector: An Inman Ambassador will engage attendees and prospective attendees, helping foster new relationships, sharing the value of Inman Connect and insight into all that the conference as to offer. Communication should happen both online and offline leading up to, during and after Inman Connect events.

As an influencer: An Inman Ambassador is a passionate “digital concierge,” who documents Connect through photos, videos, live blogging, live tweeting and the use of all available social media channels to provide attendees and non-attendees the inside scoop during and after each event. They are the boots on the ground and voice of the attendees, and they represent the brand in a professional, approachable and friendly way.

As a team player: Inman Ambassadors are expected to participate in onsite event meetings, online and live planning and feedback sessions as requested by Inman. They are supportive of the entire Inman community and provide helpful, welcoming guidance for first time attendees.

As a mentor: Inman Ambassadors are expected to foster new relationships and take a leading role in mentoring Connect Attendees.

As a leader: Inman Ambassadors should be prepared to represent themselves, their company and Inman in a way that inspires others and energizes the Connect community.

Qualifications of an Inman Connect Ambassador

Has a substantial social footprint

Is a proven leader, mentor and team player

Is a connector

Is well-known in the real estate community

Has earned the trust of his/her peers

Holds a prominent position within his/her social circle

Understands and uses the latest technology

Has previously attended a minimum of two Inman events

Benefits of being an Inman Connect Ambassador

Complimentary full-access pass to Inman Connect

National promotion through press releases, social media posts and events

Opportunity to become an Inman contributor at the discretion of the editorial team

Access to meet the best in the industry and connect with influential industry leaders

The opportunity to achieve a higher, national profile

Possible speaking opportunities ​at Connect events

Note: The Inman Connect Ambassador position is a volunteer position and is awarded at the discretion of Inman management.

Applications close Friday, May 10, 2019.