Renting out your place on Airbnb will not make you many friends among the neighbors. According to a recent survey by home services marketplace platform Porch, 40 percent of American residents thought their home values would decrease if their neighbors turned to short-term renting.

Overall, only 47.6 percent of those who used tech platforms like Airbnb themselves approve of short-term rentals in their own neighborhood. Out of those who haven’t used such services, only 22.4 percent approve having them nearby.

Primary reasons for disliking short-term rentals had to do with safety and security — 64.4 percent feel they disrupt the peace and quiet of the neighborhood while 64.1 percent feel they create safety issues.

“Home rentals can also come with other fears, such as decreasing property values or acquiring less friendly neighbors — but that isn’t always the case. Rhode Island, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Washington, among other states, have passed laws and regulations for homeowners who choose to rent their spaces, typically for 25 to 30 days or less at a time,” reads the report.

To conduct the study, Porch asked 990 homeowners and renters across the country about their opinions and experiences with short-term rentals. Of those, 50 percent said they would feel less safe if their next-door neighbor turned to short-term renting. The most comment safety concerns include noise (49.7 percent), not knowing the lodgers (41.9 percent) and the fear of renters hosting parties (36.3 percent).

Unsurprisingly, age plays a major role in residents’ openness toward Airbnb — 77.5 percent of baby boomers and 78.9 percent of generation Xers said they would not open their homes to short-term renting. By contrast, only 64. percent of millennials said the same.

Ultimately, these fears may be overstated – nearly half of respondents couldn’t say whether there were short-term rentals happening in their neighborhood and only 17.3 percent of those who did had a negative experience.

But above all, distrust of Airbnb and other similar platforms often comes down to unfamiliarity — among those who know their next-door neighbor were over three times more likely to approve neardby short-term lodgers. People who have used or had personal experiences with short-term rental also tended to worry about the safety and home value decreases related to them much less.

“Negative associations with neighborhood rentals dropped when respondents reported personal experiences with them in their own neighborhood,” reads the report.

