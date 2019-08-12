Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

In an exclusive press release to Inman on Monday, real estate software solution Brivity announced it is now a Keller Cloud Innovation Partner (KCIP) and its app will be exclusive provider in the KW Marketplace for custom websites and pay-per-lead services.

Brivity is a full-service real estate technology platform and a product of the Ben Kinney Companies technology division.

Keller Williams’ KCIP collaborates with real estate technology providers as a benefit to its agents and the participating product, which is integrated into existing Keller Williams technology initiatives.

The KW Marketplace is an app store for KW agents to browse top software integrations made by third-party developers.

Ben Kinney is the head of the Ben Kinney Real Estate Team for Keller Williams. Operating in 11 states, his team is consistently one of the nation’s most productive, having sold $580 million and 1,962 units in 2017, according to his website. He owns multiple franchise locations in the state of Washington.

Brivity’s strengths include lead capture, nurture and transaction oversight, collectively offering an acorn-to-oak tree business platform for agents, teams and brokerages.

The software will work specifically alongside KW Command, Keller Williams’ recently released real estate business productivity software. I gave Command a 5-star rating in a July 2019 technology review.

Zillow Group’s dotloop was announced as a KCIP partner in July, as was DocuSign.

Josh Team, president of KW, said he’s excited about how Brivity will complement Command’s core competencies.

“Brivity’s presence in the KW Marketplace provides important additional choices for our agents as they build their businesses with Command,” Team said. “We’re excited about the next evolution of this long-standing partnership.”

Brivity’s suite of services is currently used by over a 100,000 agents, according to the release.

