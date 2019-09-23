“It’s more difficult to stay on top than to get there.” Mia Hamm, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion.

Being the top agent in your market means building a practice that is not just okay or average. It means building a business that surpasses all the norms. Doing that means going beyond what the ordinary agent would do. Top agents stay on top by effectively managing productivity, innovation, infrastructure, and marketing. Once top agents set these cornerstones of their business strategy, they stick with them for the long haul. Here are ways you can hold tight to your top position.

Productivity

Reports show that nearly two-thirds (64.8%) of sales agents’ time, on average, is spent in non-revenue-generating activities, On the other hand, the productive agent spends more than half of their day in productive activity. They spend less time on administrative, repetitive tasks, and more time on the tasks that generate revenue.

Time management is one of the best ways to improve productivity. This is always a real challenge. Between phone calls, mountains of emails, listing presentations, prospecting calls and office administration, how do you stay productive? Time blocking is a practice that calls for you to schedule every minute of your workday. It’s an effective technique for real estate agents because it encourages you to spend your time on the activities that have the greatest impact on your bottom line, such as:

Lead generation Client follow-up Marketing (your practice and your listings) Compliance and ongoing training

You should outsource or leverage technology to take over any non-revenue generating activities you’re performing. All-in-one platforms such as RAP Success Systems are designed to do just that. Are you using your time wisely, so you stay on top?

Innovation

It’s tough to stay on top of innovation in the marketplace, but with some focus, it will allow you to stay a step ahead of your competition. Start by regularly researching and staying on top of real estate technology trends. There’s a lot out there, so you can’t react to everything, but you’ll be able to identify solutions to gaps in your business or the market faster than your competition.

One great example is the Real Database Pro platform which uses Artificial Intelligence to help real estate agents know, with impressive precision, which homeowner is likely to move and when. Imagine getting a pipeline full of leads that are “move-ready” while the agent down the street is still making cold calls to cold leads the old fashioned way.

Infrastructure

To stay ahead, top agents should maintain effective teams and processes. Do this by ensuring that you and your staff stay well trained to take advantage of the latest best practices and tools. Ensure that everyone is participating in ongoing training and taking advantage of every available educational resource. RAP Success Systems has a full suite of educational resources for real estate teams.

Marketing

If you build it, they will come. Yeah, right. You can build the best practice in the state, but you’ll need quite a bit of marketing juice behind it to stay top-of-mind. Successful marketing campaigns needed to keep you on top include videos, infographics, blog posts, Facebook bots, email-drip campaigns, text messaging, direct-to-voicemail, and more!

This type of all-in marketing takes a team of diligent, focused people who execute consistently and flawlessly. There is nothing that gets you a better return on your investment than the right marketing strategies and campaigns. Staying on top requires that you leverage every available resource internally and externally to put together killer marketing plans for your practice. RAP Success Systems (RAPSS) combines the latest technology with the most effective strategies to make it easier for top agents to stay right where they belong, at the top.

RAPSS features include:

Fully trained, US-based ISAs with dedicated teams assigned to your practice.

Fast and consistent outreach to your leads to increase conversion, including Live Transfers of the hottest leads directly to you in real-time.

All-in-one, done-for-you marketing automation to keep you engaged with every lead in your database using the premier Real CRM Pro that identifies “move-ready” leads.

Free access to intensive coaching, training, and peer-to-peer mastermind groups to help you and your team stay sharp.

Agents choose customized packages based on the sales growth targets they want the service to help deliver. While the leads that RAPSS delivers are warm, agents must have a savvy follow-up procedure and effective closing strategies to turn them into clients. This is truly a partnership requiring both the agent and RAPSS to roll up our sleeves and deliver more leads than you ever thought possible!

With automation, delegation, and optimization in play, we position your business to achieve its goals and ensure you don’t miss a step to stay successful.