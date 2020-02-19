Nest Realty is based in Charlottesville, Va. Founder Jonathan Kauffmann and the team had a specific need: to build critical brand awareness.

“We’re in a space where there are a lot of major players that have been around for a long time or that have tons of resources to get their name out to people. So for us, being a small startup based in Central Virginia, brand awareness is the biggest challenge out there,” Kauffmann said.

So Nest Realty came to Inman for a specific reason: the Inman audience.

“Inman is seen as ahead of the curve, bringing the news, innovation, and ideas to the industry. And that’s how we see ourselves in the brokerage space — as a brand that’s innovating and bringing new ideas to the table. In terms of the type of people that pay attention to and trust Inman for their news and content, we have total overlap: they are the same individuals.”

Kauffman continued, “when a real estate professional invests time and money in reading Inman.com and attending the events, that tells me they are driven to learn and get better. And that’s the type of person that we’re looking for, whether it’s an agent or a franchisee: someone that wants to grow and is always trying to push the envelope.”

Nest’s strategy had two goals. First, they need to get their brand in front of the industry and build familiarity. Their second goal is to facilitate conversations with the right people.

“We found the most effective way to get across our value proposition and how we’re different is to have conversations with people,” Kauffman explained. “In January 2019, we sponsored the Inman Connect New York Connect. Then we did Inman Connect in July in Las Vegas. And at both these events, we had great conversations that are still going on. Through digital advertising, we’ve been able to generate conversations that turn into face-to-face conversations, so it’s still building valuable relationships but at different starting points.”

Integral to the success of Nest Realty’s sponsorship was collaborating with the Inman partnership team.

“It doesn’t start with a rep sending us a list of things,” Kauffmann shared. “Instead, it starts with our partnership manager understanding what our goals are and what we’re trying to accomplish in the short and long term. In fact, through our sponsorships and advertising campaigns with Inman, we discovered an additional audience: teams. It opened our eyes up and helped us to craft our marketing approach even more.”

