Managing your business

From where we stand now, the future of the real estate market looks challenging. If you’re grappling with the rapid change, here are a few things you can do to prepare for future market shifts.

Self-containment and social distancing have made in-person home tours challenging. These top tech picks and tips can help you wait out the unexpected pandemic.

If you’re in an area where there’s a slow down, or maybe even a complete halt, use this time to beef up your business — from home. Here are seven things you can do from the comfort of your home to build future business.

Have you planned how you will conduct your business if there is a coronavirus quarantine? If not, now is the time to start.

There are a lot of people out there freaking out. You’re an entrepreneur and business owner, and some of those people pay your mortgage. As such, you have to take this seriously and ready yourself to adjust and adapt to a shifting situation. Here’s what you can do right now.

Red Oak Realty had to create a special contingency for a Bay Area property because the seller is trapped in the Wuhan Province, ground zero of coronavirus.

Running a brokerage

Things are in a state of flux, and leaders need to step up their game and steer their brokerages in the right direction. Here are a few things every broker should consider when leading through a crisis.

COVID-19 disruptions expose an uncomfortable truth — many brokers are not prepared for changes to business as usual. What can you do to build resilience into your brokerage?

Brad Inman took to our Inman Coast to Coast Facebook group to learn how your leaders are displaying good leadership during this difficult time.

Making the switch to a virtual office? These best practices will help you make the most of the change and drive your agents’ performance.

In the face of coronavirus, brick-and-mortar real estate companies are quickly figuring out remote working options. Here’s how they can make the transition.

Matt Rand discussed the steps his team is taking with one of its real estate brokerages inside the one-mile “containment zone” in New Rochelle, New York.

As coronavirus infections spread and cause shutdowns of offices and schools across the U.S., many are understandably on edge. Here’s how to curb some of that fear by taking preventative measures.

Keeping the team moving

Here’s a peek into how Seattle-based Team Diva pivoted its practices in the midst of today’s crisis — from changes to marketing, listing processes and everything in between. With this comprehensive list, you can establish new guidelines for your team, too.

The coronavirus has already significantly affected the economy, and chances are, it’ll have an impact on your team, too. Here are a few things you can do to get your financial commitments in shape, adapt your team and soften the blow.

Even though nobody knows what lies ahead, a great leader should be capable of reacting effectively when faced with uncertainty. Here’s what excellent crisis leadership looks like in a time like this.

To rise above the difficult times and thrive, here are several steps you can take as a leader, to help you push through, ride the wave and come out on the other side a stronger team.

Self-care

As schools begin shutting down, parents are wondering how to balance working at home with children. Here are 10 things you can do to alleviate cabin fever.

From workouts to playlists and ergonomic desks — some of Inman’s staff shares how we make working from home work for us.

Don’t get sucked into futile social media discussions, endlessly spin your wheels and spiral into anxiety. Instead, beat the stay-at-home blues by putting your mind to good use, benefiting your business and enhancing your life. Here are some ideas to get you going.

Although you can’t anticipate what the pandemic will do in the future, you can control how you respond to it. Here are 10 strategies to help ease anxiety.

Right now, the impact that coronavirus is having is causing strain on many, whether it’s actually in your market or not. Here are a handful of ways to help relieve some of the tension you might be feeling and keep it business as usual as much as possible.

Marketing

In today’s volatile market, what is the right way to go about marketing and advertising? Here are a few effective approaches to marketing your business while putting your clients’ interests first.

During stressful times, it’s natural to seek out humor as a means of relief. The question is, when does humor about a serious situation go too far?

Given the recent volatility with mortgage interest rates, real estate agents need to remember best practices in regards to advertising, which can include posting about rates on social media. Here are a few things to keep in mind so that you don’t get yourself in trouble.

Agents Inman spoke to haven’t yet seen clients abandoning things like open houses. But handshakes may be going out of style, and some believe the worst is yet to come.

A survey released Thursday by NAR indicates sellers are cancelling open houses and requiring interested buyers to wash their hands and remove shoes.

Amid coronavirus fears, this tried-and-true piece of tech can help real estate agents continue showing homes while staying safe.

Helping clients

Three agents in Washington, Texas and Canada share how they’re quelling fears about a possible COVID-19 pandemic by relying on facts and statistics.

Individuals in the process of moving and moving industry companies are beginning to feel the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Opinion

In response to the recent coronavirus outbreak, brokerages have to do what they can to exercise safety. So, here’s why our firm suspended open houses — and why yours should, too.

What can the real estate industry do to minimize the ripple effect of the pandemic? Here are some thoughts on best practices from a broker in a coronavirus hotbed.

How major leaders are taking action

Canceling open houses, making showings voluntary and offering online training are some of the steps MLSs are taking. More drastic steps may be on the horizon.

Robert Reffkin argued coronavirus aid shouldn’t be limited to W-2 workers. The National Association of Realtors has also said it is working to ensure aid packages to benefit agents.

Keller Williams CEO and co-founder Gary Keller, a veteran of four decades in the real estate industry, declares we’re officially in a “market shift.”

Robert Reffkin, the CEO of Compass, calls the pandemic a “historic time none of us will ever forget.”

