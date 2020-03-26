COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, is officially a pandemic. It has already drastically affected the world, impacting everything from international travel to supplies of toilet paper. Here are six misconceptions you may hear from your real estate clients regarding the coronavirus.

1. A mask gives essential protection against the coronavirus

Perhaps some of your clients showed up to meetings while wearing standard surgical masks. Maybe they became upset when you arrived to see them and didn’t don one first.

However, guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that people only need to wear masks if they are coughing and sneezing due to a suspected coronavirus diagnosis — such as while waiting for the results of a test. Plus, WHO officials only recommend that healthy individuals wear masks if caring for someone who has coronavirus.

2. Staying hydrated stops the coronavirus

One of the problems with social media channels during crises is that they may expose blatant misinformation to worried people. In early March 2020, a social media post began circulating that advised people to drink lots of water to prevent the coronavirus.

The post said fluid intake would wash the coronavirus germs down the esophagus and into the stomach, where acid would destroy them. However, health experts debunked the claim. Drinking water is a good idea for other reasons, but it doesn’t prevent coronavirus.

3. Handling mail during the coronavirus outbreak is unsafe for real estate agents and everyone else

People are also afraid of the possible risks of handling mailed letters or packages during the coronavirus scare. Perhaps clients resisted looking at literature about the real estate market once they learned you got it through the mail.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website has a detailed list of coronavirus-related questions and answers. One of them relates to the coronavirus on mail or packages. The CDC says there is “likely a very low risk” of contracting coronavirus from shipped packages or products. Unless health officials give updated information on the matter, you, staff and clients should continue handling mail as usual.

4. Coronavirus spells definite doom for the global real estate market

American Realtors, as well as those located elsewhere, may receive calls from clients who say they want to hold off on their house-buying or real estate investment plans. The people on the other end of the phone may tell you in panicked voices that coronavirus will certainly cause the global real estate sector to take a prolonged dive.

The markets in South Korea and Italy have experienced downturns due to the coronavirus spread in those countries. Then, in early March 2020, no one attended 44 open house events in New York, presumably due to fears about coronavirus.

It’s understandable for clients to read such news and want to hold off on their previous intentions. However, real estate agents should remind them that it’s too early to say for sure what will happen to the market over the long term, or how quickly it could bounce back due to coronavirus-related troubles.

Also, consider that clients’ reluctance to attend in-person showings gives you a perfect opportunity to explore enhancing your site. Video tours of homes or similar interactive features allow users to get acquainted with listings without physically going to them.

5. People can protect themselves from coronavirus by gargling or ingesting substances

Since coronavirus is unlike the seasonal flu in that there is not yet a vaccine for it, people avidly search for preventive measures or cures ranging from taking steroids to gargling alcohol. InfoWars host Alex Jones also recently received a cease and desist order from the New York attorney general regarding toothpaste and dietary supplements that could treat or prevent coronavirus.

However, health experts warn that such interventions do nothing to safeguard you from coronavirus or effectively treat someone who has it. Recommended prevention measures are much simpler, not to mention low-cost or free. They include:

Washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Coughing into the crook of your arm instead of your hand

Using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not available

Avoiding close contact with people who are coughing or sneezing

Keeping your hands from touching your face

These preventive measures may encourage American real estate agents and others with available resources to let their employees work from home. SquareFoot, a commercial real estate company in New York, has taken that measure, along with companies like Google and Apple. If remote productivity is not possible, you can at least keep people informed by posting signs reminding them of how to prevent coronavirus and not to visit or come into work if they feel unwell.

6. A person with symptoms of the coronavirus should immediately visit a doctor or hospital

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are:

Fever

Cough

Breathing difficulties

Health officials believe those can appear anywhere from 2-14 days after exposure. However, they warn that anyone with those symptoms should not promptly go to a medical facility. Doing that could put other people at risk if you are infected.

The recommended strategy is to contact your doctor first. If the situation is urgent, call your local emergency number and alert them to your symptoms. Your area may have a dedicated phone number to handle calls from possible coronavirus patients, too.

Those methods let people at medical facilities prepare for your arrival by suiting up in the appropriate gear or requesting that you arrive through a back entrance to avoid exposing others. Follow all the instructions carefully.

Accurate information empowers real estate agents and clients

The coronavirus is scary, but having the correct information dispels some common fears. Knowing the truth about these six myths should help you calm and inform employees and clients while operating your real estate business.