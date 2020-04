TUESDAY, APRIL 7, 2020

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 4 PM — Inman’s global head of community returns with her daily video message.

BACK TO BASICS MONTH — 1:21 PM — Here now, the best of the first week of April’s Back to Basics month at Inman.

LAURA’S DAILY PLANNER — 11 AM — Good morning! We’ve got this!

A few friends shared this with me. Oprah and Deepak 21 Day Meditation Challenge. It’s a good one. Slow down and enjoy that tea or coffee.

If you have found your waking hours have changed, that’s normal. The Miracle Morning book has been a motivational staple in the real estate industry- it helps you to make the most of your mornings, and uncover new things about yourself, really EARLY in the morning.

Your daily feel good video: Flowers Blooming. Nearly 39,000 photos and four minutes of video show an incredible 1276 hours real time of flowers blooming. You’re welcome.

The Be Productive Lunch Break. Check in calls on clients, prospects and family.

Tip: Fine-tune your safe and healthy essential business practices, and put it in your company manual. Systems and processes are important to document as we innovate and pivot.

Save the date for Inman Connect Now — our fully digital three-day event June 2-4! You’ll want to keep an eye on how this experience unfolds so you can plan what sessions you’ll want to attend, and gather your colleagues to virtually join with you. Lots more to come on this front.

Instagram lover? Here are 5 Ways to Engage Your Community.

Evening Ideas. I’m reading virtual bedtime stories to my little nephews tonight. This may become a thing :) We are getting through this together. Til tomorrow, stay home. Stay healthy. —Laura

ANNOUNCING INMAN CONNECT NOW — 8 AM — Huge news, friends. Twenty-five years ago, at the first Inman Connect, we brought the real estate industry together to try to do something different. We built a conference, yes, but also a community, a place to learn and engage and do business. Today, that community is stronger than ever. And it’s during unprecedented times like this when we need to draw on all the power we can collectively summon.

It is in that spirit that we are announcing Inman Connect Now, our first fully digital event.

Inman Connect Now, June 2-4, 2020, will bring together the Inman community in ways that have never before been possible. For three days, we will connect with each other, learn from each other and lean on each other. We will have speakers and presenters from all corners of the industry — your peers, your leaders, you. We will have thousands of the smartest agents, brokers, executives, tech professionals, entrepreneurs and investors in one place, right in front of you.

We need each other, now more than ever. Inman Connect Now takes place June 2-4, 2020. Register today.

Stay tuned for many, many more details about Connect Now as they emerge in the coming weeks. And, we’re not done with Town Halls, following last week’s successful debut. We’re looking to bring the Inman community together in as many ways as we can, and you’ll be the first to know as we do.

MONDAY, APRIL 6, 2020

MARKET WRAP — 4:15 PM — Per Inman’s Patrick Kearns, “U.S. markets opened the week on a strong note, climbing 1,627.46 points — or 7.73 percent — to 22,679.99.Real estate stocks followed the trend, with Redfin, Realogy and Zillow all seeing their share value jump more than 20 percent. RE/MAX saw a 16.7 percent gain and eXp World Holdings climbed 5.9 percent.”

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 2 PM — She’s back, for another week of video goodness. It’s Inman’s global head of community, Laura Monroe.

LAURA’S DAILY PLANNER — 11:30 AM — Good morning! It’s Monday! We got this!

Quick Morning Wake-up:

Take mental stock today. Do some meditating, yoga, light stretching, even if it’s in a corner far away, or outside. Decide if you can manage a small pivot, or some growth this week, personally or professionally. It will set your mindset for the week. You are resilient. Reach out to others who remind you of that.

This warmed my heart . A Photographer here in Sacramento started Portraits from Your Doorstep, a social distance photo shoot . More proof that small innovations go a long way.

Spend some time checking in with your sphere and colleagues.

If you’re tightening up your business plan, here are some tips to help you.

Evening Ideas. I made cinnamon rolls one night last week. A friend made a Thanksgiving dinner. While the world seems upside down right now, have fun with your meals, even if you’re solo. We are getting through this together. Til tomorrow, stay home. Stay healthy. —Laura

HERE TO HELP — 10 AM — Every Saturday morning, we send The Wrap email to Inman Select subscribers. This week’s Wrap did a great job outlining all the ways the Inman editorial team has been working to help us all stay educated and informed during this unprecedented time. So, we’re reprinting it here. (If you like the work we’re doing, please consider subscribing to Inman Select.)

Here at Inman, our reporters have been covering the coronavirus as it spreads across the United States. With more than 200 articles on the pandemic and counting, and a situation that changes hourly, we also saw the need for comprehensive resources for real estate professionals in these uncertain times.

• Inman’s state-by-state guide to evictions, rent and foreclosures: Inman’s Jim Dalrymple II has put together a state-by-state guide to local eviction, rent and foreclosure policies. That guide will be updated daily as policies change.

• A comprehensive guide to industry resources for real estate agents: Inman’s Patrick Kearns created a list of government resources, links to guidance from real estate brokerages and trade associations, and Inman’s own resources. That, too, will be updated daily.

• A comprehensive list of online training classes available to agents: As the need to self-quarantine continues in most states, Inman’s Lillian Dickerson is constantly updating a comprehensive list of online training courses for real estate agents. If a course is missing, reach out to Dickerson directly or send an email to community@inman.com, and we’ll add it immediately.

• A comprehensive list of 2020 real estate events: Meanwhile, Inman is continuously calling the organizers of upcoming real estate conferences and events to check on their status. Check out our list of 2020 real estate events for updates on cancellations here.

• Read all of Inman’s coronavirus coverage here: As for all of our coronavirus coverage, as of Friday, April 3, the number of stories we’ve published in total stands at 210. Links to those stories can be found in a post that we’re updating on a daily basis.

• All Inman content related to running your business in this unprecedented time: As the coronavirus pandemic changes daily, our aim is to keep you equipped with the tools and strategies you’ll need to move forward. To keep it all straight, we’ve compiled all of our content related to keeping your business going in these uncertain times, updated daily.

• The Daily Dispatch: Brad Inman’s thoroughly engaging Daily Dispatch podcast is frequently updated with one to two new interviews with industry leaders each day, including recent ones with Century 21 CEO Mike Miedler and Coldwell Banker President and CEO Ryan Gorman.

WELCOME BACK — 8:45 AM: Hello there! Welcome back to the Inman Community Newsroom. For those just tuning in to we’re up to here, we’re sharing thoughts and ideas directly from the Inman community, including our Facebook group (which you should join!), Inman Coast to Coast. In addition, Inman’s global head of community, Laura Monroe, is sharing both her daily routines, and a video made for the Inman community, every day. And we’re adding tidbits from the reporters’ notebooks of the Inman editorial team, as well as from the Inman community.

Want to contribute? There are plenty of ways to do so. Join our Facebook group and become part of that discussion. Email us, at community@inman.com, and tell us how we can help you. We’re interested in your insights on the current moment, and strategies you’re using to push your business forward in these times. We’ll be updating the Inman Community Newsroom throughout each weekday. Thanks for joining us. Another week begins…

FRIDAY, APRIL 3, 2020

WEEKEND LISTENING — 5:15 PM — Just in time for your weekend listening pleasure, a new episode of Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch has just gone live. In this podcast, Brad speaks with National Association of Realtors CEO Bob Goldberg and Shannon McGahn, senior vice president of government affairs for NAR. Speculation, analysis and guidance ruled the week with the passing of the CARES Act, but what does it all mean for Realtors? What do the next six months look like from NAR’s perspective? Listen to find out (and subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts).

Yesterday’s Inman Town Hall conversation will also be released as a podcast over the weekend, or check out the video of the Town Hall. Have a good weekend, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

MARKET WRAP — 4:03 PM — Inman’s Patrick Kearns: “U.S. Markets closed the week on a down note, with the Dow Jones ending the day down 1.69 percent or 360 points. Real estate stocks mostly suffered, with Realogy and RE/MAX both down around 10 percent, eXp World Holdings down 7.2 percent and Redfin down 1.1 percent. Zillow was the only real estate company to have a positive day, climbing 1.65 percent.”

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 2:30 PM — Inman head of global community Laura Monroe rounds out the week.

FAVORITE THINGS — 1:41 PM — Here’s a moment of joy for today: members of the Inman Coast to Coast group on Facebook offered photographs of their favorite thing in quarantine. And just now, we’ve gathered their responses in one massively photographic post.

LAURA’S DAILY PLANNER — 11 AM — Good morning! What are your plans this weekend? Let us know!

Quick Morning Wake-up:

Spend some time checking in with your sphere and colleagues. It may be hard to know what to say. Valerie Garcia, one of our community’s best writers, offers thoughts that might help.

The Be Productive Lunch Break. We did our first Inman Online Town Hall yesterday. Here’s a recap.

Evening Ideas. Virtual hobbies with your family. Puzzles, cards, etc. For me, a virtual art class with my 76 year old mom. My mom is a painter, and so my daughter and I got some paint sets. We’ll let mom teach us a thing or two with the paint brush. We’ll get through this together. Til tomorrow, stay home. Stay healthy. —Laura

MARKET SNAPSHOT — 9:15 AM — The Inman editorial team never stops thinking of ways to help our community understand what’s going on out there, and that’s never been more true that during this pandemic. Check out this new format for market reports, the first focused on California, that published yesterday. We’re looking to create more Market Snapshots targeting various regions of the country in the coming days. Stay tuned.

HAPPY FRIDAY — 8:30 AM — Once again, we have made it to Friday at the Inman Community Newsroom.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2, 2020

MARKET WRAP — 4:16 PM — Per Inman’s Patrick Kearns, “U.S. Markets had a strong day Thursday, despite the Department of Labor reporting that 10 million individuals have filed unemployment claims in the past two weeks. The Dow Jones finished the day up 2.24 percent or 469 points. Real estate stocks mostly saw small dips, with Realogy, eXp World Holdings, RE/MAX and Zillow all dropped slightly — with RE/MAX the biggest drop around 8 percent — while Redfin saw its share price rise by 0.15 percent.”

THAT’S A WRAP — 4 PM — The first-ever virtual Inman Town Hall has just wrapped up. If you missed it, then let us be the first to tell you that the event included Brad Inman throwing his Google Home into a swimming pool — an iconic moment to begin a new era in Inman event history. Inman’s Jim Dalrymple has the report from the scene, and stay tuned for the video.

INMAN TOWN HALL — 1 PM — We’re an hour away from the 2pm start of the first virtual Inman Town Hall. (The event’s start time has technically been changed to 1:45pm eastern to allow attendees to show up early and get comfortable with the platform, but the content won’t begin until 2pm eastern.) Reminder, if you missed registering, the entire Town Hall will be available on demand on Inman.com soon after it’s over. See you there!

LAURA’S DAILY PLANNER – 11 AM — Good morning! How many Zoom calls do you have today? :)

Quick Morning Wake-up:

My daughter and I have started a virtual 14 Day Fitness Challenge using the Nike Training Club App . They have made their premium workouts free if you become a member (until further notice) As long as we get in one workout a day, it counts!

The Inman Watercooler Slack Channel always delivers: An Ode to Zoom Calls – and this one: 1980’s Guide to Quarantine. Thanks Bryan! Pass it on!

Of course, Facebook is on my list, and I just welcomed over 110 new members this week. This community continues to amaze me with how well we’ve come together. Our first Inman Town Hall is later today, so we’ll be seeing many of you today.

Spend some time checking in with your sphere and colleagues.

The Be Productive Lunch Break. I signed up for a MasterClass with Neil DeGrasse Tyson, but the cool thing? MasterClass All Access is 50% off and you can gift a free All Access pass to someone. Tons of instructors and Topics complete with lesson plans and downloads.

Industry Resources are becoming more readily available, and our Inman writers have been keeping up and have put together A Comprehensive Guide to Industry Resources that is constantly updated.

Podcasts: Brad’s Daily Dispatch is on fire. New episodes this week with Brian Buffini and C21 CEO Mike Miedler — two of my personal favorite leaders.

Evening Ideas. Virtually check in with your neighbors. Text, or leave a note on their door. Don’t know them? Even better. Get to know them. Community is everything these days. We’ll get through this together. Til tomorrow, stay home. Stay healthy. —Laura

AGENT DIARY — 9 AM — To kick off this fine Thursday, the day of our first-ever virtual Inman Town Hall, cast your eyes on this week’s agent diary with Los Angeles luxury agent Aaron Kirman. Kirman keeps a record of his last week as he leads in the face of a widening pandemic as his city begins to shut down and his clients start to worry. (Inman Diaries is a weekly feature tracking the day-to-day activities of America’s leading real estate agents and brokers. To submit a diary, email Diary@Inman.com.)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1, 2020

MARKET WRAP — 4:12 PM — Per Inman’s Patrick Kearns, “U.S. Stock Markets closed on a down note for the second consecutive day. The Dow Jones fell 4.44 percent to 20,943.51, a drop of 973 points. Real estate stocks also suffered. Realogy, Redfin and Zillow all fell slightly more than 10 percent in share price value, while eXp World Holdings and RE/MAX both dropped around 8 percent.”

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 2:45 PM — Head of global community Laura Monroe returns with her daily video.

BACK TO BASICS — 2 PM — In case you haven’t already heard, April is Back to Basics Month on Inman. Why? With more than half of the country under shelter-in-place orders (and the number growing), perhaps there’s no better time to hone in on tried-and-true strategies, pick up new techniques and brush up on the fundamentals. That way, when the industry returns to regular practice and finds its new normal, you’ll already have hit the ground running. We’d love for you to get involved, and track the latest Back to Basics postings here.

INTRODUCING INMAN TOWN HALL — 12:45 PM — Every day, the team at Inman is working to find and create every way possible to help our community during this unprecedented time. Today, we’re announcing another first: the fully digital Inman Town Hall. The first Inman Town Hall takes place this Thursday, April 2, at 2pm ET/11am PT. Brad Inman’s guests are @properties co-founder Thad Wong and Windermere broker/owner Anne Jones, two industry pros who will share the ways they think agents can best find help during these times. Here’s how to register for free.

UPDATE: Wow, the Inman Town Hall sold out in less than an hour. The video from the event will be available on-demand afterwards at inman.com. Stay tuned for more Inman Town Halls and other virtual events in the coming weeks.

STATE-BY-STATE GUIDE — 11:22 AM — Here’s one you’re going to want to bookmark. It’s Inman’s brand new state-by-state guide to evictions, rent, and foreclosures, gathered by Inman reporter Jim Dalrymple II. Rent and mortgage payments are due. Different states have different strategies for people who can’t pay during the pandemic. We’ll be updating this post as the situation evolves. And keep your eyes out for more Inman guides to this moment debuting all week.

BRAD INMAN’S DAILY DISPATCH — 9:45 AM — This morning, on the newest episode of the Daily Dispatch podcast, Brad Inman talks to strategy consultant and real estate blogger Rob Hahn. In this conversation, Brad and Rob dive deep in business strategies for brokers. It may not be pretty, but it’s reality. Thankfully, there’s reprieve in small business loans, tax extensions, and strategic fiscal planning. And, don’t miss yesterday afternoon’s Daily Dispatch with Hilton & Hyland luxury broker Gary Gold, one of the industry’s great personalities. (Spoiler: Brad’s take on Roombas will surprise you.)

APRIL FIRST — 8:30 AM — Hey, it’s April. And, according to Inman columnist Jay Thompson, we are relieved to inform you that April Fool’s Day is canceled this year.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31, 2020

MARKET WRAP — 4:15 PM — Per Inman’s Patrick Kearns, “U.S. stock markets took a dip Tuesday, with the Dow Jones dropping 1.84 percent to 21,917. Share prices of real estate stocks stayed mostly level, with Redfin, Realogy and Zillow also declining between 3-5 percent and RE/MAX and eXp World Holdings increasing slightly, but both less than 3 percent.”

RE/MAX ZOOMS — 3:09 PM — Here’s a nice thing: RE/MAX is offering its agents and brokers free Zoom accounts to help them conduct business virtually, according to an email sent by CEO Adam Contos. Through June 1st, 2020, brokers will get free access to Zoom Pro, one per brokerage. Agents will get free access to an enhanced version of Zoom Basic.

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 1 PM — Head of global community Laura Monroe returns with her daily video.

LAURA’S DAILY PLANNER — 11 AM: So, last night I spent a few minutes under the stars in my backyard. It’s in these moments when I’m breathing the night air I can go over my day. Earlier I had spoken to an agent who told me he was doing okay, and that he had “quietly put a listing on the market” that day, almost as if he felt he shouldn’t share that win.

Productivity feels different these days. It’s important to count even the smallest of wins as BIG wins. So as you go about your day today, remember your small wins. Because they really are a big deal. And don’t be quiet about sharing them!

Quick Morning Wake-up:

Water! YouTube has been good for me to find new workouts and change things up! I drag them into my Pinterest Boards too for the Health and Fitness Vision Board I’m creating. Small win.

I hit the watercooler chat on our Inman Slack Channel for all the viral, funny stuff that keeps us all laughing. Yesterday, my fave was Some Good News with John Krasinski . Pass it on :)

This community keeps me going. I giggled with Joe Schutt as he pronounced today: “He was someone’s Prince Charmin.”

Spend some time checking in with your sphere and colleagues

Brad reveals his thoughts from his conversations with real estate leaders, and the vulnerability that we all share.

Doing a webinar or training soon? Let me know, I’ll add it to the daily list!

The Be Productive Lunch Break. Grocery shopping and safe food handling seems to be in the back of my mind these days, and I found this great video on how to safely clean your groceries and deliveries.

Financial Resources are becoming more readily available, and our Inman writers have been keeping up. Small business loans the Stimulus Bill and what that means for agents, and even things to think about to prepare for recession.

Podcasts: Brad’s Daily Dispatch has been on fire lately. New episodes today with Keller Williams Josh Team, Houston Association of REALTORS CEO Bob Hale, and Florida REALTORS Association CEO, Margy Grant.

Unlocking Us with Brene Brown. She just launched this new podcast. Here’s the first episode.

Evening Ideas. If you have a spot tonight to go under the stars, lay back and enjoy them, do it. Celebrate your wins today. Your family wins. Business wins. You deserve it. We’ll get through this together. Til tomorrow, stay home. Stay healthy. —Laura

BRAD INMAN’S DAILY DISPATCH — 10:15 AM — This morning, Brad invites Keller Williams president Josh Team on the Daily Dispatch podcast. Team, always a bright spot in his red high-tops, has much to say on how the tech-enabled agent will emerge from the pandemic stronger, and you won’t want to miss it.

ONLINE CLASSES — 8:30 AM — The Inman editorial team has been publishing so much content related to the coroavirus pandemic that you may have missed this gem from last week. Inman reporter Lillian Dickerson rounded up a comprehensive list of online training classes available to agents. Got one we missed? Email community@newsroom.com and we’ll add it to this growing resource.

MONDAY, MARCH 30, 2020

MARKET WRAP — 4:10 PM — Inman’s Patrick Kearns reports, “The U.S. stock market started the week on a positive note, with the Dow Jones climbing 3.19 percent to 22,111 at markets close. Despite the positive overall outlook, some real estate stocks suffered. Zillow dropped 3.34 percent to $34.71 per share; Realogy stock dropped 4.6 percent to $3.11 per share; Redfin stock dropped 0.81 percent to $15.96 per share and RE/MAX stock dropped 0.27 percent to $21.88 per share. EXp World Holdings was the only real estate company to report a share price gain today, climbing 1.23 percent to $8.25 per share.”

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 1 PM — Head of global community Laura Monroe returns with her daily video.

BRAD INMAN’S DAILY DISPATCH — 11:48 AM — It was a big weekend for Brad’s Daily Dispatch podcast. On Saturday, we dropped Brad’s excellent, very insightful conversation with NRT CEO Ryan Gorman, and yesterday Brad talked to eXp CEO Glenn Sanford. You don’t want to miss either, nor this morning’s fresh Daily Dispatch with Helen Hanna Casey, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. And, later today, stay tuned for Keller-Williams president Josh Team. (Here’s the archive of all Daily Dispatch podcasts; subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts to get the latest episodes first.)

LAURA’S DAILY PLANNER — 11 AM — Good morning! Happy March 97th! Starting today with a big thank you. Your support of this community and for each other has been inspiring. Your messages of feeling more connected are really appreciated.

Quick Morning Wake-up:

Water! Today, I’m making an intentional effort to stay away from the junk food I stockpiled. Clean eating, healthy fruits and veggies. We’re in a marathon, not a sprint, so time to get back to greater self-care in the nutrition dept. Take our survey and tell us how you’re doing.

Of course you’re browsing Facebook, so hit the Inman Coast to Coast Group. Broker and Ambassador Joe Schutt had his first Virtual Open House and shared some tips. While some restrictions have been lifted and deemed “essential” again, the fiduciary responsibility for doing what’s in the best interest of your clients still means health is a factor. Follow the guidelines of your Association.

Spend some time checking in with your sphere and colleagues.

Getting tired of those boring virtual Zoom call backgrounds? Look what I found from West Elm ! Homey, cozy and fun, designer backgrounds that everyone who loves a great room, chic office, or kitchen can appreciate.

Listen to Brad’s Daily Dispatch with Helen Hanna Casey, CEO of Howard Hanna.

Doing a webinar or training soon? Let me know, I’ll add it to the daily list!

The Be Productive Lunch Break. Walk, get out in the fresh air. Also, I had an 80’s Music Dance off yesterday by myself and I highly recommend it. If your iDevice has let you know your screen time is way up, it’s probably due to social media. But are you managing the health of your social media profile too? Here are some tips from Katie Lance.

Pivoting your business during this challenging time can lead to info overwhelm. We’ve curated our resources for you on how to navigate your business challenges.

Evening Ideas. Grab a virtual call with family or a close client and play a game, or cook together. We’ll get through this together. Til tomorrow, stay home. Stay healthy. —Laura

TAKE THIS WEEK’S INMAN CORONAVIRUS SURVEY — 9 AM — As the week begins, might we request that you take a few minutes to take the first Inman Coronavirus Survey? We want to know how you’re feeling, and the survey questions try to get at some of the impacts you might be experiencing. And if there’s something we haven’t asked about, let us know in the free response section. We’ll be sending out a new survey each week to gauge how your feelings are changing over time. So please, take the survey now.

WELCOME BACK — 8:35 AM: Hello, and welcome back to the Inman Community Newsroom.

Want to contribute? There are plenty of ways to do so. Join our Facebook group and become part of that discussion. Email us, at community@inman.com, and we’ll publish our favorite emails in this space. We’re interested in your insights on the current moment, and strategies you’re using to push your business forward in these times. We’ll be updating the Inman Community Newsroom throughout each weekday. Thanks for joining us. Now let’s finish March off strong.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27, 2020

STAY-AT-HOME TRACKING — 5:30 PM — Inman’s Jim Darlymple files, “Curious where exactly there are coronavirus stay-at-home orders, and what they mean? Redfin has a spreadsheet for that. On Friday, the brokerage’s COVID-19 Service Response team published a document showing 70 different locations with lockdown orders. The document also shows when different orders were issued, how long the orders should last, and how they impact real estate, among other things. Redfin has promised to update the spreadsheet at the pandemic progresses.”

MARKET WRAP — 4:11 PM — Inman’s Patrick Kearns rounds out the week on Wall Street: “The stock market ended the week on a sour note after three straight days of strong gains and despite the imminent signing of a $2 trillion economic stimulus package. The Dow Jones closed Friday down 4.06 percent to 21,636. Real estate stocks followed the general market with Realogy down 7.57 percent to $3.26; Zillow down 7.11 percent to $35.91; Redfin stock down 14.37 percent to $16.09; RE/MAX down 1.99 percent to $22.15 and eXp World Holdings down 5.76 percent to $8.15.”

ARE WE ESSENTIAL? — 2:30 PM — Over 400 members of the Inman community have now weighed in on Inman’s Facebook group on the question of whether real estate is an essential service. Inman reporter Lillian Dickerson synthesizes the feedback in this news story, demonstrating just how torn people are over this question: “Despite the strong response from those who clearly see real estate as non-essential during this time, there’s an equally robust group who firmly believe that real estate is very much essential to everyday life, particularly for clients who have been caught mid-sale or in-between leases.” Read the whole story.

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 1:01 PM — Inman’s global head of community rounds out the week with a Friday video.

LAURA’S DAILY PLANNER — 11:30 AM — Good morning! I’m sending out a virtual hug or elbow bump to anyone who needs it today. TGIF!

Quick Morning Wake-up:

Water! And it’s smoothie day. Blend together, frozen or fresh raspberries, ½ banana, strawberries, almond milk or milk, splash of vanilla flavoring and GO!

Of course you’re browsing Facebook, so hit the Inman Coast to Coast Group and read through the post that garnered over 400 comments from Inman community members like you.

Spend some time checking in with your sphere and colleagues.

TODAY! Friday March 27, Latest Trends on the Impact Coronavirus is Having on the Real Estate Industry and Brokerages hosted by Wav Group’s Victor Lund

Doing a webinar or training soon? Let me know, I’ll add it to the daily list.

The Be Productive Lunch Break. Yale University is offering a free course online, The Science of Well-Being, that teaches you how to be happier. It starts today, March 27. 1,500,000 people have signed up.

If you’re struggling to make the most of virtual work days, and events, get a Virtual Accountability Partner, and more tips here.

Evening Ideas: Virtual Happy Hour! That’s what I’m doing. Have a great weekend! We’ll get through this together. Til tomorrow, stay home. Stay healthy. —Laura

NAR HOTLINE — 10:41 AM: The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has introduced a new hotline that members can call if they have questions about the association’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members also can call the hotline for the latest information on what programs and services are being developed to help them in their business during this time. The hotline number is 800-874-6500.

ARE WE ESSENTIAL? — 9:01 AM: Serious debate overnight on our Facebook group in response to Brad Inman’s query, “Is real estate an essential service?” 396 comments and counting as of right now. We’ll be synthesizing the discussion here this morning, stay tuned.

HAPPY FRIDAY — 8:54 AM: We made it to Friday at the Inman Community Newsroom.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26, 2020

MARKET WRAP — 4:11 PM — Per Inman’s Patrick Kearns, “U.S. markets reacted positively to the Senate passing an economic stimulus package, with the Dow Jones climbing 6.38 percent Thursday to 22,552.17Every publicly traded real estate company was up Thursday, with Realogy up 3.5 percent to $3.53 per share; Zillow up 2.33 percent to $38.66 per share; RE/MAX up 3.2 percent to $22.60 per share; Redfin up 3.47 percent to $18.79 per share and eXp World Holdings up 4.73 percent to $8.64 per share.”

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 12:35 PM — Inman head of global community Laura Monroe returns with her daily video.

LAURA’S DAILY PLANNER — 11:30 AM — Good morning! Outside my window, subcontractors are busy at work on a neighbors home project, and well, the noises of life and home are comforting and make me smile.

I’m focusing on squeezing some fitness ideas today. How is yours going? My gym has closed and my at home HIIT work-outs feel a little solitary. So, what to do? Since I’ve moved to all streaming services over cable, today I’m going to try OpenFit. I can stream workouts to my TV, join the community, and pick the type of workout I’m in the mood for.

Quick Morning Wake-up:

Water! Healthy breakfast. Pick a work-out, walk, or virtual meeting with colleagues or clients.

Of course you’re browsing Facebook, so hit the Inman Coast to Coast Group for some HAPPY NEWS — and get a glimpse of Brad Inman’s new grandchild who just came into the world.

Work playlist Ideas: #ThrowbackThursday to the hits 2000’s.

Spend some time checking in with your sphere and colleagues.

The Be Productive Lunch Break. Today’s Daily Dispatch with Brad Inman Redfin’s Glenn Kelman, and his conversation with Brian Boero of 1000Watt.

Evening Ideas: Guitar Lessons. Guitar manufacturer FENDER is offering 3 months of free virtual guitar lessons (shout out to Broker of Porchlight Properties & Ambassador Tiffany Kjellender for the share!). We’ll get through this together. Til tomorrow, stay home. Stay healthy. —Laura

BRAD’S DAILY DISPATCH — 8:52 AM — Good morning, and welcome back to the Community Newsroom. The idea here is to curate an always-on resource for the Inman community, spotlighting the ways and means we’re each using to push through this unique moment in time. (Want to contribute? Drop us an email: community@inman.com.) Now, this morning, you’ll want to start your day with the 10th episode of the Brad Inman Daily Dispatch, which features Brad in conversation with Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. Listen here, and subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts for more.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25, 2020

MARKET WRAP — 4:08 PM — Per Inman’s Patrick Kearns, “Markets in the U.S. continued their upward momentum Wednesday, with the Dow Jones finishing the day up 2.33 percent at 21,187.29 after yesterday’s historic jump. Some real estate stocks continued to rally, with Zillow up 6.36 percent, RE/MAX up 10.12 percent, eXp World Holdings up 0.12 percent and Redfin up 12 percent. Realogy was the only real estate company to report a slight loss, with its share price down 0.73 percent.”

BRAD’S DAILY DISPATCH — 2:01 PM — Inman founder Brad Inman talks to Williston Financial Group president and CEO Pat Stone, one of the gurus of our industry, in today’s first Daily Dispatch podcast. Coming up shortly, Brad chats with 1000Watt CEO Brian Boero, as well as Redfin’s Glenn Kelman. And, for subscribers to the Inman Reconnect podcast network (subscribe for free wherever you get your podcasts), Brad himself will weigh in on this moment in time. Stay tuned.

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 12:35 PM — Inman head of global community Laura Monroe goes short and sweet today.

FEDERAL RELIEF — 12:22 PM — Lots of conversation at Inman’s Facebook group, Coast to Coast, today about the news that the federal bailout package may include unemployment assistance for real estate agents. “Unemployment for Realtors. Has that ever happened before?” asks Brad Inman. Join the conversation over at Coast to Coast and stay up-to-date here at Inman.com for a forthcoming explainer of what the bailout means to you.

LAURA’S DAILY PLANNER — 11 AM — Good morning! Today’s Daily Planner is focused around managing your productivity-but also finding small ways to manage anxiety and stress throughout your day.

Quick Morning Wake-up:

Instead of a fast work-out, try 15 or 20 minutes of meditation and stretching. The Calm app is great for finding a few quiet moments to get centered for the day.

Of course you’re browsing Facebook, so hit the Inman Coast to Coast Group- Joe Rand has a great idea for you to share with your clients and prospects.

Get dressed like you’re going to work. It helps your mindset!

Work playlist Ideas:

Big Little Lies Soundtrack (If you haven’t seen Big Little Lies on HBO, it’s binge worthy)

Disney Soundtracks (If you’re tired of watching Frozen 2, put on the Disney Movie Soundtracks, and sing– and dance. Because you will.

Spend some time checking in with your sphere and colleagues

Idea: Send a ton of Linkedin recommendations today. They are needed and so appreciated in this climate. AND, you’ll make someone’s day.

Gather viral videos and put them in your Group Chat

Read the emails from your Local/State Real Estate Association and get up to date on any classes/CE or Covid-19 Updates

TODAY!! 10 am PT, 1 PM ET Webinar by Katie Lance: How to Navigate Social Media for Real Estate in Uncertain Times

Today!! 10 am PT, 1 PM ET The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, Covid-19 Edition Webinar by Valerie Garcia (It’s funny like bad MLS photos, but it’s bad real estate marketing during a pandemic.

(Doing a webinar or training soon? Let me know, I’ll add it to the daily list!)

The Be Productive Lunch Break. Water, healthy lunch, cut back on comfort snacks. Take a walk or get out outside.

Listen on walk: Today’s Daily Dispatch with Brad Inman and WFG’s Pat Stone

Evening Ideas. Set the table, light candles, fold the napkins, be together, virtually or in person. Trouble sleeping? Try the Calm app again. Breathe. We’ll get through this together. Til tomorrow, stay home. — Laura

RICK DELUCA JOINS EXIT REALTY CORP. — 9:21 AM — This is a somewhat unconventional way to report this news, but these are somewhat unconventional times, no? Craig Witt, president of Exit Realty Corp., made this video and sent it to Brad and the team at Inman this morning, announcing the company’s hiring of industry veteran Rick DeLuca as Exit’s new leader of West Coast growth. “We’re still growing and investing in people, not laying people off,” Witt says. Watch his video:

GOOD MORNING — 8:30 AM — We made it to Wednesday.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2020

MARKET WRAP — 4:10 PM — Per Inman’s Patrick Kearns, “Markets rallied Tuesday with a historically strong day. The Dow Jones closed the day up 2,093 points or 11.26 percent, as lawmakers continue hammer out an economic stimulus package. The day also saw the share prices of Realogy, Zillow, eXp World Holdings and Redfin climb double percentages — with Redfin up more than 35 percent — while RE/MAX closed the day up 9.24 percent.”

CB EXPO — 3:23 PM — Inman’s Jim Dalrymple reports, “Amid the ongoing pandemic, Coldwell Banker is hosting a virtual education expo to answer real estate agents’ most pressing questions. And significantly, the event is open to anyone, not just Coldwell Banker agents. The expo will begin Thursday at 2 p.m. EDT and will touch on topics such as marketing in a virtual world, working remotely and building relationships with clients.” Anyone interested in watching can do so by clicking here.

TODAY’S DAILY DISPATCH — 1:15 PM — Two new Inman podcasts today from Brad. First, he speaks with T3 Sixty chairman and CEO Stefan Swanepoel. Calling in from his Hawaii home, Swanepoel reflects on his experiences, recalling world tragedies of the past, and speaks to the resilience of the human race in the face of crisis. Next, Brad talks to C.A.R. chief economist Leslie Appleton-Young and former NAR chief economist John Tuccillo. (To get all of Brad’s Daily Dispatches, follow Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts, or visit our archives.)

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 12:45 PM — Inman head of global community Laura Monroe returns with her daily video.

SIGN THE PETITION — 12 PM — Inman’s Marian McPherson reports, “A Change.org petition asking for real estate agent financial relief has gained more than 3,300 signatures in one day. The petition asks federal and state lawmakers to remember real estate professionals as they craft financial aid packages and make decisions about essential and non-essential workers. The petition’s author, ListReports SVP Jennifer DuBois made six suggestions including emergency Medicare insurance access, $100 billion in government-backed low-interest loans, and loosened restrictions on e-closings so agents can close transactions.“ Read more about the petition on Inman, and consider signing the petition.

LAURA’S DAILY ROUTINE — 11:07 AM — Inman head of global community Laura Monroe tries something new today here in the Community Newsroom: sharing her daily routine. Take it away, Laura…

I’ve worked remotely for almost 20 years and it definitely helps to have a daily routine. I’m going to drop in a few ideas on the daily. But no pressure. Give yourself, and your family, grace to make changes.

Your Daily Real Estate Quarantine Planner: March 24

Quick Morning Wake-up:

Quick circuit warm up: 20 squats, 15 pushups, 25 jumping jacks, 30 second plank, and 10 lunges (repeat 3 times)

Hydrate- drink a glass of water, or keep a hydroflask full to sip throughout the day. (I have my Starbucks cup I got in Hawaii — it makes me happy)

Do you usually commute? Keep some of that time for yourself. Try our new Daily Dispatch Podcast : Brad Inman and Better Homes and Gardens CEO, Sherry Chris

Join the conversation in Inman’s Facebook Coast to Coast Group

Work playlist Ideas:

NPR Tiny Desk Concerts

Spotify Work Playlist

The Main Thing by Real Estate

Spend some time checking in with your sphere. They need you more than ever. Here are some tips.

Starting to do more video? Here’s my SmartPhone Desktop Lighting Kit and Tripod I use.

The Be Productive Lunch Break. (Doing a webinar or training soon? Let me know, I’ll add it to the daily list!)

Leveling up in a Downturn: A Daily Collection of learning resources

Evening Ideas. No screen time: Take a break. You’ve earned it. Turn off the news. Put away your phone. Get outside. Make dinner. Enjoy. Breathe. We’ll get through this together. Til tomorrow, stay home and stay sane. — Laura

SHARING HIS STORY — 9 AM — Two days ago, Nate Scott, broker/owner of Windermere Real Estate/Anacortes Properties, bravely shared his experience with catching coronavirus to Inman’s Coast to Coast Facebook group. Yesterday, Inman reporter Lillian Dickerson caught up with Scott at greater length, As Dickerson reports, athough Scott has been taking time to rest, he’s continued to actively be involved in his business, holding virtual meetings and happy hours with his colleagues.

“We’ve done some virtual meetings, some Facebook Live stuff with agents,” Scott tells Inman. “I’ve had a lot of phone calls and emails, and I’m still accomplishing things, just doing things differently.”

The Inman community never fails to inspire. Got your own story to share with us? Email community@inman.com.

MONDAY, MARCH 23, 2020

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 1:45 PM — Inman head of global community Laura Monroe returns with her daily video.

THE BRAD INMAN DAILY DISPATCH — 12 PM — Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. We’re calling the podcast The Brad Inman Daily Dispatch.

In this morning’s Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by real estate tech strategist Mike DelPrete, calling in from his home in Boulder, Colorado. DelPrete unpacks the repercussions of a tightening market, and stands firmly on the idea that “you need to be around for the rebound.”

Since Friday, Brad has also spoken with Compass CEO Robert Reffkin; Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider; ERA and Better Homes & Gardens CEO Sherry Chris; broker/owner Teresa Boardman; and brokerage owner Ben Kinney. Click their names to listen, and to get the latest episodes, subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts.

WELCOME BACK — 9:30 AM: Hello, and welcome back to the Inman Community Newsroom.

Want to contribute? There are plenty of ways to do so. Join our Facebook group and become part of that discussion. Email us, at community@inman.com, and we’ll publish our favorite emails in this space. We’re interested in your insights on the current moment, and strategies you’re using to push your business forward in these times. We’ll be updating the Inman Community Newsroom throughout each weekday. Thanks for joining us. Let’s get through this together.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2020

HOW WE ARE HELPING — 3 PM — Another must-read for the weekend (or sooner!): How real estate professionals are helping their communities during coronavirus.

THE NEW NORMAL— 1:30 PM — The latest Inman Diary offers an extremely powerful, candid peek into the life of one agent in California in the days leading up to the state issuing the stay-at-home order to fight the novel coronavirus. We’d love to include more agents who are navigating this new normal, so if you’re interested in contributing, please reach out to diary@inman.com.

CORONAVIRUS ROUNDUP — 1:11 PM — Bookmark for the weekend: this extremely useful roundup of all of Inman’s ongoing Coronavirus coverage to date.

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 12:15 PM — Casual Friday!

HAPPY FRIDAY — 9 AM — Hello friends and Inman community members. Well, we made it to Friday, and to the first full day of Spring.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2020

REDFIN LIVESTREAM BEGINS NOW — 4:45 PM — Redfin, by its own account, has been at the forefront of the coronavirus crisis. In a blog post Wednesday, CEO Glenn Kelman noted that the company is based in Seattle, ground zero for the outbreak. To further delve into the coronavirus situation, Redfin is hosting a live question and answer session Thursday afternoon with Scott Nagel, the firm’s president of operations, and Anthony Kappus, its general counsel. Stream it right here in the Community Newsroom:

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 2:56 PM — Inman’s global head of community, Laura Monroe, returns. Today: “My ah-ha moment for this industry right now, and shout outs to the Inman Community. You guys simply rock.”

REDFIN LIVESTREAM — 1:05 PM — The coronavirus has sent shockwaves through the real estate industry, and this afternoon, two executives from Redfin will dive further into the outbreak during a live question and answer session. The session will feature Scott Nagel, Redfin’s president of operations, and Anthony Kappus, the firm’s general counsel. The session will stream on YouTube at 4:45 p.m. EST. Visit Redfin’s website here to find more information, and look for the livestream embedded here on the Inman Community Newsroom later this afternoon as it happens.

MLS’S AND CORONAVIRUS — 9:45 AM — Start your day with this in-depth report from Inman’s Andrea Brambila about what steps MLS’s across the country are taking in response to the coronavirus. Comments NorthstarMLS CEO John Mosey: “[W]e’ve barricaded the entrance to our office so that none of our customers can get in and contaminate those of our employees who are not working remotely. Handwashing has reached epic levels of obsessive behavior and many of us have very wrinkly, but very clean, hands as a result. Meanwhile, properties are getting listed and sold at expected levels. Based on the observable reduction in road traffic and commute times, however, we wonder if showings are being done using FaceTime if the seller will allow their agent into the property. Social distancing is rampant. I haven’t seen my wife in days. I know she’s at home. I just don’t know where. Business as usual…”

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2020

IT’S 5’OCLOCK EVERYWHERE — 5 PM — Joe Schutt with today’s crucial questions: “So, in the age of working from home, what time does happy hour start for you these days?! 3:00, 4:00, 6:00? And list your drink of choice. And if you are meeting friend via zoom or similar tech. Stay safe and drink gin!!” Responses 100 comments strong and rolling on Coast to Coast.

TODAY’S MARKETS — 4:30 PM — Inman’s Patrick Kearns: “The U.S. stock market continued its precipitous decline Wednesday, with the Dow Jones closing the day at 19,898, down 6.3 percent or 1,338 points. It’s the first time in the Dow dropped below 20,000 since January 2017. Real estate stocks were also pummeled. Zillow saw the smallest decline, dropping 14 percent to $23.51 per share. Realogy finished the day down 35 percent to a company low $2.29. RE/MAX took the biggest hit, dropping 43 percent to $14.41 per share. Redfin was down 24 percent to $10.33 per share and eXp World Holdings was down 26 percent to $7.01 per share.”

WHAT CLIENTS SAY PT. II — 3:45 PM — We asked our readers on our Facebook group, Inman Coast to Coast, “We know most of you are talking to clients during these times. What is one specific question or comment that you have gotten that was surprising or interesting?” Here are six more of our favorite responses (six more, further below).

Maureen Creed DiFeo Not any questions. I am busy showing houses and sellers don’t seem to mind showings. Bill Wendel “ Are these circumstances tempering the ‘rush’ to take advantage of low interest rates?” Teresa Fisher Boardman My sellers are asking me what is going to happen. Real estate doesn’t seem all that important to buyers at the moment. Some buyers are assuming that there will be a recession and home prices will go down, and if they wait they will come out ahead. Dawna Gill Bledsoe No questions at all. One of my sellers canceled a showing because the kids had been home from school all day and wrecked it. Vacant houses will probably sell faster during this time. Sina Mollaan I’m mostly home now for the next 2 weeks to do my part in crushing this virus but I have one younger client under 35 and that group is just going along as normal. They called today to do a showing. The seller said no. Marianne Guenther Bornhoft I am placing a house in the MLS later today. I was supposed to do an open house this weekend which I canceled. We are pricing the home very aggressively so the seller can pick from more than one offer.

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 2:28 PM — Inman’s global head of community, Laura Monroe, is back. Today’s topic is about planning your day in the new normal, and how our community is serving as a resource in this moment.

WHAT CLIENTS SAY — 12:15 PM — We asked our readers on our Facebook group, Inman Coast to Coast, “We know most of you are talking to clients during these times. What is one specific question or comment that you have gotten that was surprising or interesting?” Here are six of our favorite responses, with six more to come later today.

Laurie Weston Davis Is it better to keep it on the market or take it off and refi? Janet Choynowski Veals I talk to people across several continents every day, everyone wants to hear how things really are going on the ground from one country to another, [versus what they read]. Andrew Gavin Just left a meeting with a listing client. He didn’t have one single question about the effects of the virus on the sale of his home. Gary Rogers Who picked that tie? Dawn Lambert I had a client who wanted to buy an investment vacation rental property [who asked this rhetorical question], “It doesn’t feel like a great time to launch a new vacation rental, maybe stocks are a better bargain?” He has decided to put his rental investment on hold to see how the virus affects things. David J R Smith (Canada) We’ve had three run-ins with the virus so far: Collapsed deal due to the buyer having their funds in oil and gas stocks. Listing has been pulled due to health concerns about buyers coming through the home. Upcoming possession but clients are self-isolating due to a potential exposure. They can’t get a test. Lawyers on it. Multiple offer scenario last night, 10 offers on $1mm listing. One came at nearly $1.1m but had a COVID-19 clause that would extend 10 days, then 30, then terminate in the case of quarantine. Also had a subject to receipt of sale proceeds due to their buyers being enroute from out of the country, feeling unwell, and concerned they wouldn’t get through the airport. We accepted a subject free offer. This is annoying if anyone saying ‘business as usual’. It is either naive or reckless.

PULSE — 10 AM — This week’s Pulse asks the question, “How are you keeping morale up?” Please share.

HOW WE DO IT — 9:20 AM — Okay, you asked for it, you got it. Inman, as many of our readers’ know, has been an all-virtual organization for the past four years. Which means, yes, we are true experts on working from home. In that spirit, Marian McPherson gathers the best of our WFH advice from the Inman team.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2020

TALES FROM THE TRENCHES — 8:46 PM — Per Inman’s Jim Dalrymple, “Inman has been talking to agents about all sorts of topics in recent days, but one recurring thread in many of these conversations is that real estate is really feeling the effects of the coronavirus. Case in point: Caryl Berenato of Compass told Inman Tuesday that she was an agent in New York through 9/11, which devastated the region’s real estate market. But conditions right now seem to be ‘even slower than during that disaster. In terms of the amount of communication from buyers, it’s quieter for me now than it was after 9/11,’ she said Tuesday.”

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 4:31 PM — Inman’s head of global community, Laura Monroe, is talking today about things to do for 14 Days of Good — plus a shoutout to Windermere’s Michael Fanning.

TODAY’S MARKETS — 4:10 PM — Per Inman’s Patrick Kearns, “The stock market rebounded slightly today, as the U.S. government weighs various stimulus packages, which includes the possibility of, ‘sending checks to Americans immediately,’ according to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Despite the Dow Jones closing the day up 5.2 percent — or 1,000 points — real estate stocks still suffered. Zillow, Realogy, RE/MAX and Redfin all closed the day down slightly, while only eXp World Holdings finished the day up.”

AT YOUR SERVICE — 3:30 PM — No question, we’re publishing a lot of content each day right now, so it’s possible you’ve missed a story that could be meaningful for your business. At the request of several readers, we’ve summarized all our best service content related to keeping your business going in these uncertain times.

TALES FROM THE TRENCHES — 10:41 AM — Our founder Brad Inman continues to mine gold on our Facebook group, Inman Coast to Coast. Last night, he asked for tales from the trenches. Here now, a few gems:

Anne Meczywor: “In my market (The Berkshires in Western Massachusetts) it is VERY typical for on line activity to spike strongly when consumers are shut in (most often by a severe winter storm!). I’m anticipating a LOT of inquiries on line and by phone, with buyers VERY eager to, literally, get moving as soon as the crisis passes and they have had a chance to see how their finances have shaken out.”

Adelina Rotar: “Our Austin buyers are happy about the “breathing room” in our market — signed 16 new buyers in the last 10 days. The lowered interest rates are increasing affordability for them, and they’re able to lock in a great house right now. We’ve had a few buyers that we previously had signed decide not to buy. Some are pushing pause. The previous market drove motivation. This market reveals motivation.”

David Lampe: “I did a listing appointment last night over FaceTime for the first time. It worked out really well. They toured the home with me over video and I made suggestions and answered their questions. I then went over my listing presentation that I had emailed them. I think I’ll get the listing. It would have been nice to meet them in person but they preferred doing it this way due to the virus. Overall, it went very well and I’d do it again.”

More to come. Not a member of Coast to Coast on Facebook? Be our guest and join the group!

WHITHER OPEN HOUSES? — 9AM — So how did open houses fair over the weekend? Though the showings went on in markets across the country Coronovirus hit is definitely being felt, reports Inman’s Jim Dalrymple: “First, agents are still holding open houses, and at least some people are still attending them. But, second, they have now taken a hit in many places, and are likely to see waning turnout or cancellations in coming weeks as well. And that, in turn, may also foreshadow trouble for the normally strong spring buying season.”

This morning, in a separate story, Jim reports that the Northwest MLS has halted all open houses until at least March 31. More to come on this beat; your experiences to community@inman.com, please.

MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2020

GROCERY DELIVERY FOR SENIORS IN FLORIDA — 5:30 PM — Here’s an uplifting piece of community news, from Inman’s Dani Vanderboegh: “With 50 team members, Jeff Lichtenstein reached out to his agents, and about a dozen immediately volunteered to deliver groceries to seniors in this community-wide outreach. About 300 people reached out from this email alone, and the team, which now includes an additional 10 community volunteers, expects to help all of them, but the Jupiter, Florida-based team will need more volunteers with growth.”

LAURA’S DAILY VIDEO — 12:35 PM — Inman’s head of global community, Laura Monroe, posts her daily video. “For many of us, it was the first weekend we were social distancing in a serious way,” she says. “Know we’re still here, and we’re here for you.” Her ask to the Inman community: share what you’ve done with clients that has resonated. Want to email your answer? Drop a line to community@inman.com, and we’ll publish the best responses.

LEADERSHIP IN TOUGH TIMES — 12:15 PM: One of the goals of the Community Newsroom is to bridge the conversations happening on Coast to Coast with those here on Inman.com. Over the weekend, Brad Inman queried Coast to Coast members, “Test of leadership is how you lead in bad times, not just good times. Tell us stories of how people who lead your brokerage or company or MLS organization or association are stepping it up and showing real leadership at this time? Who, but also what and why?” This morning, Inman’s Lillian Dickerson summarizes the best of the responses.

WELCOME BACK — 10 AM: Hello, and welcome back to our second day, and second week, of this experiment in community journalism, the Inman Community Newsroom.

Want to contribute? There are plenty of ways to do so. Join our Facebook group and become part of that discussion. Email us, at community@inman.com, and we’ll publish our favorite emails in this space. We’re interested in your insights on the current moment, and strategies you’re using to push your business forward in these times. We’ll be updating the Inman Community Newsroom throughout each weekday. Thanks for joining us. We’ll get through this together.

FRIDAY MARCH 13, 2020

WHITHER OPEN HOUSES? — 5:30 PM: If you’re reading these words over the weekend, welcome to our new experiment in community journalism, the Inman Community Newsroom. The idea here is to share ideas, strategies, and information from the Inman social sphere, our reporters’ notebooks — and you. To that end: yesterday, Inman reported that this weekend is likely to be a bellweather for open houses around the country: will attendance fall because of coronavirus fears? Or will some homeowners cancel scheduled open houses, as a tipster shows us is the case for at least one open house in the Hamptons scheduled for Saturday (above).

As you’re going about your open house business this weekend, or not, please tell us what you’re hearing and seeing. Email community@inman.com, and we’ll include updates here on Monday. Meantime, stay safe and healthy out there.

COVID-19 DELAY PROVISIONS — 3:47 PM: On the Inman Facebook group, Inman Coast to Coast, agent Joe Schutt writes, “Just had my first Purchase and Sale agreement include a Covid-19 delay provision. How about you?” This isn’t the first we’ve heard of this; expect an Inman news story on this topic to follow. (Meantime, click through for the verbiage of the provision that Joe referenced.)

COLDWELL BANKER CAMPAIGN OFF — 3 PM: Not sure how much quote-unquote industry news we’ll be covering here in the Community Newsroom, but it’s our first day, so let’s not be afraid to try it. Jim passes along word that Coldwell Banker is being forced to adjust its new “Guiding You Home” advertising campaign, set to air during the NCAA’s March Madness, given the tournament’s cancelation. No word yet on when the campaign — the first big push to introduce consumers to the new CB corporate identity — will air.

FRIDAY, 1:23 PM: Not everything here in the Community Newsroom will be super-serious, promise. A tipster whispers, “Top New York producer Dolly Lenz was settled into her new digs in Florida for the weekend when she got word that President Trump would make a big announcement. She hopped on a plane back to NYC. Indeed, the President will announce his plans to declare an official National Emergency this afternoon.”

FRIDAY, 12:50 PM: One role for this new Inman Community Newsroom is the dispelling of rumors. To that end, Inman’s Jim Dalrymple II reports: “A rumor this week spread fear that people at two different real estate conferences may have been exposed to coronavirus — before finally turning out not to be true. The rumor appears to have begun when two people — an employee and an attendee — became ill at a conference this week in Nashville for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services (BHHS). According to a statement from the company, both people immediately removed themselves from the event, and medical professionals later determined they did not have coronavirus.

That diagnosis, however, did not stop rumors from flying at a conference for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE), which took place later this week in Las Vegas. Paul Boomsma, LeadingRE’s CEO, told Inman today that a vendor at the Las Vegas conference ultimately reported possibly having had contact with someone in Nashville who had coronavirus. Boomsma said that there were no coronavirus cases at the LeadingRE conference. This morning, the rumors circled back to BHHS, which put out the statement clarifying the situation.

While the entire situation turned out to be benign, it also shows how information, even if it’s not true, can travel quickly and over long distances. The contagion effect, in other words, is a factor with rumors as well as viruses.”

FRIDAY, 12:41 PM: Here now, Inman’s head of community, Laura Monroe, cross-posts her first daily video update to the Community Newsroom and our Facebook group. “Know that you are supported,” she says.

FRIDAY, 11:36 AM: In challenging times, it’s always been the Inman community that helps each other find our way through.

That’s been more apparent than ever this week on Inman’s Coast to Coast group on Facebook — a group with 18,040 members as of last count. Open to all, Coast to Coast has long served as a clearinghouse of news stories, ideas, and advice from real estate agents and brokers with their ears to the ground.

On Wednesday night, Brad Inman asked this question to the Coast to Coast community: “Are you 12 years plus in real estate? Share your stories with the Inman community of how you survived the housing bust 10 years ago, please.”

To date, 122 members of the community have shared their answers, a fascinating, diverse mix of strategies summarized in today’s Inman post, 50 Tips for Surviving a Housing Market Downturn.

In these times, more than ever, it’s clear that we’ll get through all this with a little help from each other. And so today, to build on that, we introduce the Inman Community Newsroom. Here, we’ll share top moments from our social channels, including our Facebook group. Inman’s head of community, Laura Monroe, will try recording a video each morning. And we’ll be sharing pieces of news and commentary gathered by Inman’s reporting team, and from people just like you.

Want to contribute? There are plenty of ways to do so. Join Coast to Coast and become part of that discussion. Email us, at community@inman.com, and we’ll publish our favorite emails in this space. We’re interested in your insights on the current moment, and strategies you’re using to push your business forward in these times.

We’ll be updating the Inman Community Newsroom throughout each weekday. We’re happy you’re joining us.