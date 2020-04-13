As the coronavirus pandemic changes daily, our aim is to keep you equipped with the tools and strategies you’ll need to move forward. To keep it all straight, we’ve compiled all our content related to keeping your business going in these uncertain times — updated daily.
Table of Contents
- Managing your business
- Resources
- Running a brokerage
- Keeping the team moving
- Self-care
- Marketing
- Helping clients
- Opinion
- How major leaders are taking action
Managing your business
How can you prepare for a post-COVID-19 market?
When the quarantines lift and the crisis subsides, what potential market shifts will we see? Here’s how you can best position yourself to serve some of the likely outcomes.
What coronavirus can teach agents about leadership
An agent’s role extends well beyond a traditional job description today. Now, agents need to show leadership at home and work while contributing to the common good.
The one thing newbies need to focus on right now
Perhaps you’re new to the real estate business or maybe you’re battling a bout of the two-year blues, and here comes the coronavirus. From survival to relaunch, here are a few pointers on building your business.
Want to accelerate your business recovery? Specialize now
When the market rebounds — and it will — owning a niche or specialization will be essential in helping agents revive their businesses all the more quickly. Agents should be preparing for that bounce back today.
9 valuable real estate lessons you can learn from Monopoly
This classic board game is becoming a stay-at-home entertainment staple. Here are all the valuable lessons you can explore (and a few basics to revisit) by making some deals, adding a few investment properties and strategizing to win.
Stop fighting reality! 6 ways to pivot your business
The coronavirus is radically changing our way of life and what we can or can’t do. Although today’s reality might seem bleak, it’s important to shift focus onto the things we can control. Here are a few ways to do that.
How can agents weather this storm? 3 pros offer advice
Here’s how to navigate the market while sheltering in place and prepare for what the industry will hold after the pandemic ends.
What can you do when leads plummet? Here’s a plan
As lead sources dwindle while we’re all sheltering in place, here’s how you can double down and take the basics of lead conversion digital.
How to keep your Zoom calls free of lurkers
Don’t be afraid to use video conferencing tools, but understand how they work, how they can be abused, and how to minimize the nonsense and maximize the good.
How to be the expert your clients need right now
With a sea of agents conducting business online, how can you stand out from the crowd? Rise above fear, build community, and be the leader your clients need. Here’s how.
How to adapt your 2020 business plan in light of coronavirus
Changing a business plan four months into the year requires an in-depth discussion on how to adapt your prospecting, budgeting and overall strategy to tackle the new reality we find ourselves in at present.
7 steps for recession-proofing your business
Whether you are a single agent or a broker-owner, your response to the COVID-19 shutdown right now will have ramifications for months and years to come. Here are seven things you need to do right now to take charge of your finances and prepare for what’s next.
5 steps to securing your real estate future
If you want to be one of the “thriving few” after this pandemic is over, here is a five-step plan you can execute during and after this crisis to set yourself up for success.
How to craft a plan to get you through this uncertainty
Being stuck in quarantine equals more downtime to rewire your business for survival and growth. With the right mindset, you can create a plan that allows you to push ahead with confidence.
10 things agents must do to financially survive the coronavirus pandemic
Financial experts Tom Wheelwright, Joy Liu and Erin Lowry share what real estate agents must do to keep their households and businesses afloat.
6 hidden Zoom features that’ll boost your video skills
It seems like everyone is turning to Zoom while social distancing. From creating fresh backgrounds to freshening up your face, these next-level features will enhance your experience.
6 lessons all agents can learn from relocation experts
A typical relocation client relies on “feet on the street” intel from their real estate agent because they’re “out of market.” Given the current global health situation, this description now applies to all. Here are a few relocation best practices to help you navigate.
4 hidden expenses you should revisit today
As an agent, it’s critical that you take a deep dive into your finances and look at every little thing you’re spending money on. This includes your single biggest expense — your broker split.
4 ways to keep your energy bills low while you work from home
As shelter-in-place orders remain, Americans are spending significantly more on utilities. Here’s how you can save money.
How to keep busy and not panic about what’s ahead
Cooped up at home? Here are a few things every real estate agent should be doing to stay safe, boost productivity and make the best of their time at home.
9 ways to minimize the pandemic’s impact on business
When this situation turns the corner, there will be plenty of business to go around. Here are the actions you need to take now to ensure your business is healthy when things rebound.
What you can be doing right now to prepare for a recession
A very abrupt and widespread economic disruption is taking hold and presenting unprecedented challenges. What should you be doing to ensure you’re ready for whatever’s next, whether you’re an individual agent, a team or a broker-owner?
8 strategies for working around coronavirus roadblocks
Columnist Bernice Ross reached out to the Inman Coast to Coast Facebook group this week to find out how agents are pivoting to cope with today’s COVID-19 market. Here are some workarounds for the issues agents are facing in the field.
Practicing real estate from a distance? 5 virtual meeting platforms you need to know
Online buyer meetings, continuing education and digital listing presentations will become more popular than ever, even after coronavirus wanes. Here are some of the more popular virtual meeting options worth checking out.
How to spot misinformation and prevent it from spreading
A slew of coronavirus myths, rumors and false medical advice has been making the rounds on the internet. By putting fact-checking practices to good use, you can snuff out misinformation when it makes its way to your screen and ensure you never share it.
7 essential tips for communicating with your sphere during crisis
What’s the biggest mistake you can make right now? Not using this time to shine as a trusted real estate adviser by crafting responsible, thoughtful, factual and compassionate messaging. Here are the essentials for the right approach.
How to safeguard your business in this challenging time
Doubling up on cleanliness, catering to your clients’ interests, staying abreast of your local real estate market news and other measures you can take to prepare your business for any disruption.
7 ways you can take control and refocus your business
Just because the industry (and the world) is going through a major shift doesn’t mean you can’t quickly learn to adapt to the changing situation. As a Realtor, there’s a lot you can do to bolster your business as you ride out the chaos.
How to stay ahead of coronavirus market fluctuations
From where we stand now, the future of the real estate market looks challenging. If you’re grappling with the rapid change, here are a few things you can do to prepare for future market shifts.
Need a virtual tour solution now? Here are our top picks
Self-containment and social distancing have made in-person home tours challenging. These top tech picks and tips can help you wait out the unexpected pandemic.
7 impactful ways to build your business while staying home
If you’re in an area where there’s a slow down, or maybe even a complete halt, use this time to beef up your business — from home. Here are seven things you can do from the comfort of your home to build future business.
How to run your business without leaving home
Have you planned how you will conduct your business if there is a coronavirus quarantine? If not, now is the time to start.
7 tips for protecting your real estate business in this fearful time
There are a lot of people out there freaking out. You’re an entrepreneur and business owner, and some of those people pay your mortgage. As such, you have to take this seriously and ready yourself to adjust and adapt to a shifting situation. Here’s what you can do right now.
The ‘coronavirus clause’ is now a thing
Red Oak Realty had to create a special contingency for a Bay Area property because the seller is trapped in the Wuhan Province, ground zero of coronavirus.
Resources
A comprehensive guide to industry resources for real estate agents
Real estate companies, trade groups and government agencies are offering resources amid the pandemic. Inman is trying to compile them all in one guide that will be updated daily.
Inman’s state-by-state guide to evictions, rent and foreclosures
Rent and mortgage payments are due. Different states have different strategies for people who can’t pay during the pandemic. We’re updating this post as the situation evolves.
How to get a loan and save your business during the pandemic
In a bill passed last week, lawmakers provided for some serious financial aid for small businesses such as real estate brokerages.
A comprehensive list of online training classes available to agents
Although many brokerages are offering online training to their agents, some companies are providing online training services to any agent who’s interested.
Running a brokerage
6 areas to focus on when leading through rocky times
Unapologetic leadership is all about having knowledge, wisdom, passion, empathy and taking action. That’s what your agents, staff and community are all looking for, especially in times like these.
4 critical actions indie brokers must take now
As the real estate industry finds its footing, what should an independent broker do to ensure minimal business disruption? The answer: Start by focusing on your agents.
Agent/broker perspective: What are safe solutions for selling homes during an outbreak?
In this monthly column, Anthony Askowitz explores a hypothetical real estate situation from both sides of the broker/agent dynamic. This month: An agent wants to continue business as usual, but is uncomfortable with in-person interactions with clients.
10 things every broker should be doing to weather the storm
Things are in a state of flux, and leaders need to step up their game and steer their brokerages in the right direction. Here are a few things every broker should consider when leading through a crisis.
How to create a business continuity plan for your brokerage
COVID-19 disruptions expose an uncomfortable truth — many brokers are not prepared for changes to business as usual. What can you do to build resilience into your brokerage?
Your thoughts on good leadership during tough times
Brad Inman took to our Inman Coast to Coast Facebook group to learn how your leaders are displaying good leadership during this difficult time.
5 ideas to smoothly transition your team to working remotely
Making the switch to a virtual office? These best practices will help you make the most of the change and drive your agents’ performance.
5 real estate execs share the secrets of running a remote workforce
In the face of coronavirus, brick-and-mortar real estate companies are quickly figuring out remote working options. Here’s how they can make the transition.
What’s it like to run a brokerage in a containment zone?
Matt Rand discussed the steps his team is taking with one of its real estate brokerages inside the one-mile “containment zone” in New Rochelle, New York.
How to properly clean and disinfect your real estate office
As coronavirus infections spread and cause shutdowns of offices and schools across the U.S., many are understandably on edge. Here’s how to curb some of that fear by taking preventative measures.
Keeping the team moving
16 soft prospecting ideas for your team
Here is a quick list of things teams can do to still have a presence online but not come across overly salesy during this time of uncertainty.
4 basics to remember in the era of virtual business
Even though the world is shifting, people still need the services of real estate agents during this time. Here are a few things to keep in mind when migrating your team’s business to the virtual world.
3 tips for leading your team through crisis from afar
MyOutDesk CEO Daniel Ramsey shares tips for running your real estate team from a distance, including team needs, the best tools and how to communicate with clients.
3 essential steps for a united real estate team
Team unity benefits daily operations, enhances client service and is an asset during stressful situations. In our fast-paced business, here are three ways we maintain a united team.
How to keep your team’s productivity levels up while working virtually
Working from home is very quickly becoming the norm in today’s world. To make sure you’re keeping productivity levels up for both you and your team, here are a few things you’ll need to double down on when managing a team virtually.
3 critical behaviors team leaders need to adopt today
As a leader, it’s important to make sure your team is cared for — now more than ever. Here are a few qualities and skills you need to hone to support your team’s survival and growth during tough times.
How to be the leader your team needs right now
Under today’s pressures, leaders have to step up and guide the way. The leadership qualities that empower teams through the good times are the same ones that motivate them through the bad. Here’s how to lead with T.R.U.S.T.
How to lead your team when you don’t have all the answers
In a time rife with misinformation, uncertainty and fear, it’s hard to lead with confidence. As the world shifts and changes, there are a few things you can instill in your team so they can make better decisions.
How to adapt your real estate team to this new reality
Here’s a peek into how Seattle-based Team Diva pivoted its practices in the midst of today’s crisis — from changes to marketing, listing processes and everything in between. With this comprehensive list, you can establish new guidelines for your team, too.
How to tighten your team’s belt right now
The coronavirus has already significantly affected the economy, and chances are, it’ll have an impact on your team, too. Here are a few things you can do to get your financial commitments in shape, adapt your team and soften the blow.
How to lead your team through turbulent times
Even though nobody knows what lies ahead, a great leader should be capable of reacting effectively when faced with uncertainty. Here’s what excellent crisis leadership looks like in a time like this.
How to raise team morale during tough times
To rise above the difficult times and thrive, here are several steps you can take as a leader, to help you push through, ride the wave and come out on the other side a stronger team.
Self-care
How to cope with grief, isolation and loss of control
For many, losing important daily rituals and a basic sense of control is a difficult reality to swallow. Some even grieve normalcy. Here’s what you can do to manage those feelings.
Finding solace in isolation
Here’s some perspective from a contributor who spent a year in a remote Zen temple with 10 hours of meditation each day, which turned into a lifelong contemplative practice.
Looking a little rough? Here’s how to keep it cute in quarantine
Feeling a little drab? Need a root touchup? Starting to look like a hippie? Quarantine is rough on the beauty routine and basic upkeep, but worry not! We’ve pulled together some of the top BeauTubers’ (that’s beauty + YouTuber) advice on how to keep it cute while staying at home.
Feeling listless? 16 at-home workouts to get you moving
Whether you’re that agent who hits the gym before dawn to get in a daily workout or you’re just missing the steps that real estate naturally provides (and going a little stir-crazy), there’s an at-home workout for you.
A 15-point plan to break out of a self-quarantine rut
Perhaps now more than ever, the prospect of feeling stuck is closing in on us as we’re socially distancing and staying in close quarters together.
Here are 3 things you should do right now for your mindset
Let’s take a moment and talk about a few things you can do right now to improve the mental and emotional outlook for you and those around you.
10 simple ways to engage kids struggling with social distancing
As schools begin shutting down, parents are wondering how to balance working at home with children. Here are 10 things you can do to alleviate cabin fever.
The Inman team shares tips for making remote work fun
From workouts to playlists and ergonomic desks — some of Inman’s staff shares how we make working from home work for us.
Got cabin fever? Here are 104 ideas to keep you sane
Don’t get sucked into futile social media discussions, endlessly spin your wheels and spiral into anxiety. Instead, beat the stay-at-home blues by putting your mind to good use, benefiting your business and enhancing your life. Here are some ideas to get you going.
10 strategies for combating the stress of uncertainty
Although you can’t anticipate what the pandemic will do in the future, you can control how you respond to it. Here are 10 strategies to help ease anxiety.
5 ways to calm anxiety and keep your business moving forward
Right now, the impact that coronavirus is having is causing strain on many, whether it’s actually in your market or not. Here are a handful of ways to help relieve some of the tension you might be feeling and keep it business as usual as much as possible.
Marketing
How to create a Matterport virtual video sizzle reel in 5 steps
Leverage your 3D Matterport Tour with these five simple steps to create a compelling “virtual video sizzle reel” that captures attention and shows your current and prospective clients that you’re adapting to today’s fluid market environment.
How to build your pipeline through social media advertising
With the right strategy in place, social media is a powerful marketing tool for your business. Here’s how to build a social media marketing funnel to continually develop meaningful connections and find leads.
4 tips for generating new leads while staying home
Despite the current landscape, business must continue. From leveraging your lifestyle expertise to broadening your support network, here are a few tips to help you be proactive and stimulate interest in your business.
5 ways to engage your community on Instagram
Social media can come in handy during times like this, especially when used correctly. By posting fun, engaging content and daily motivation, you can spread positivity while boosting your business.
5 rules for content creation during coronavirus
Now more than ever, it’s important to talk to your sphere, fans and followers across all of your platforms. Here’s how to create content that matters.
How to take your listing presentation virtual
In this new era of real estate, agents have to step up to the plate and leverage the right technology and tools to seal the deal. Here’s how to keep it professional while working remotely.
10 pro tips for getting comfortable on camera
Agents are more dependent on video than ever before. We’re creating virtual tours in place of open houses and using video conferencing as a substitute for face-to-face interactions. Like it or not, it’s time to get comfortable on camera. Here are 10 tips to help you look like a natural.
How to stay in touch and generate leads in a changing market
Despite today’s uncertainty, real estate agents still need to find ways to drum up new business. With these practices and helpful cold-calling scripts, agents can generate new leads while staying top-of-mind with previous clients.
How to keep your social media healthy when you’re quarantined
With all the uncertainty, it’s crucial for you to be mindful of what you’re sharing on social media. As you’re working from home, here are a few ways to keep your social media streams healthy and relevant.
3 ways to get buzz for your luxury listing as the market changes
Now more than ever, we need to drum up new and exciting ways to showcase luxury real estate. Here are a few ideas for what to do now and what to think about for when the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
Why marketing to interest rates is the wrong strategy
In today’s volatile market, what is the right way to go about marketing and advertising? Here are a few effective approaches to marketing your business while putting your clients’ interests first.
Joking about coronavirus: Where’s the line when everyone’s on edge?
During stressful times, it’s natural to seek out humor as a means of relief. The question is, when does humor about a serious situation go too far?
Real estate agents: Stop advertising mortgage rates
Given the recent volatility with mortgage interest rates, real estate agents need to remember best practices in regards to advertising, which can include posting about rates on social media. Here are a few things to keep in mind so that you don’t get yourself in trouble.
This weekend will be ‘bellwether’ for open houses in the spring
Agents Inman spoke to haven’t yet seen clients abandoning things like open houses. But handshakes may be going out of style, and some believe the worst is yet to come.
Virus prompts nearly a quarter of all sellers to adjust how home is viewed
A survey released Thursday by NAR indicates sellers are cancelling open houses and requiring interested buyers to wash their hands and remove shoes.
A simple way to get eyes on your listing during uncertain times
Amid coronavirus fears, this tried-and-true piece of tech can help real estate agents continue showing homes while staying safe.
Helping clients
6 realities your buyers and sellers should prepare for
In light of coronavirus, here are six things every buyer and seller should know when it comes to transacting real estate during this tough time.
How real estate professionals are helping their communities during coronavirus
Increasing numbers of people are working from home, and restaurants and schools may be closed, but real estate professionals are still trying to help others in their own way.
How agents are handling (and calming) clients’ coronavirus fears
Three agents in Washington, Texas and Canada share how they’re quelling fears about a possible COVID-19 pandemic by relying on facts and statistics.
Moving during coronavirus: ‘This is like what they say don’t do’
Individuals in the process of moving and moving industry companies are beginning to feel the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Opinion
An indie broker’s take on life and work during coronavirus
The global pandemic has hit some harder than others. Here, Teresa Boardman weighs in on how her life — and the lives of those around her — changed during this uncertain time.
Is real estate essential to life? Yes, but not right now
Although real estate is an indispensable part of the American economy and people’s lives, are the services provided by agents essential to survival? This might be a matter of want versus need.
6 real estate-related coronavirus misconceptions that need to stop
As information seems to constantly be changing, it’s easy to fall for the host of misconceptions that live online. Let’s set the record straight on some commonly confused information.
Is real estate ‘essential’? That’s open to debate
A job — any job that pays the bills — is essential to our financial health. But should the real estate business be considered “life-sustaining”? And is the risk worth the reward? A Pennsylvania-based broker weighs in on the matter.
Let’s officially cancel April Fools’ Day
You may think it’s absurd to call for an April Fools’ moratorium. Nothing about this situation is funny, and now is not the time. With the level of misinformation out there, why in the world would we want to dedicate a day to perpetuating bad information?
Normal is gone: How to mentally prepare for the unknown future
If we’ve learned anything from past downturns, it’s that there is no normal — new or old. In today’s stressful time, we just have to learn to play the hand we’re dealt. Here’s how one indie broker broaches life and work during a global pandemic.
Where’s the silver lining? Here are 6 positive outcomes
We’re unsure how long the coronavirus crisis will last, but there’s one thing for certain. Even in today’s gloomy situation, there are a few silver linings you can look for.
Survival of the fittest: What will it take for businesses to outlast this pandemic?
International and historical data shows that as the pandemic spreads and more stringent lockdown measures are put in place, the volume of real estate transactions will drop significantly — up to 90 percent. Although the drop is temporary, only the most agile and resilient businesses will survive.
Agents: It’s time to stop holding open houses
In response to the recent coronavirus outbreak, brokerages have to do what they can to exercise safety. So, here’s why our firm suspended open houses — and why yours should, too.
7 things the industry should be doing amid coronavirus
What can the real estate industry do to minimize the ripple effect of the pandemic? Here are some thoughts on best practices from a broker in a coronavirus hotbed.
How major leaders are taking action
How real estate portals are reacting amid the coronavirus pandemic
As the coronavirus pandemic and the associated impact upon global economies spreads, the world’s leading real estate portals are all making big moves in response.
We talked to 21 multiple listing services about their coronavirus preparations. Here’s what they said
Canceling open houses, making showings voluntary and offering online training are some of the steps MLSs are taking. More drastic steps may be on the horizon.
Compass CEO Robert Reffkin calls on Congress to provide aid to agents
Robert Reffkin argued coronavirus aid shouldn’t be limited to W-2 workers. The National Association of Realtors has also said it is working to ensure aid packages to benefit agents.
Read Gary Keller’s advice to agents on navigating market uncertainty
Keller Williams CEO and co-founder Gary Keller, a veteran of four decades in the real estate industry, declares we’re officially in a “market shift.”
Here’s how Compass is guiding employees through crisis
Robert Reffkin, the CEO of Compass, calls the pandemic a “historic time none of us will ever forget.”
Tune in to our new always-on resource for sharing ideas, resources and information in real time. Just hit refresh on the Community Newsroom.
What else should we be covering? Feel free to reach out directly to the editorial team or on our Coast to Coast Facebook group.
Comments