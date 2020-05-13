Inman Connect Now, our first fully virtual event, is less than three weeks away.

So, where can you find all the buzz building? Starting Tuesday, May 26, we’ll be dedicating our social media channels to keep you updated specifically on Connect Now.

In advance of that, might we suggest you:

• Bookmark the Inman social channels below

• Follow and turn on notifications

• Follow your Connect Now Ambassadors

• Check in first thing in the morning and throughout the day starting June 2 as Connect Now kicks off

Inman Coast to Coast group on Facebook

With over 18,000 real estate professionals as members, Inman’s Facebook Group is the hub of real estate discussion. It will also become the daily social hub of Inman Connect Now. Expect the latest buzz, speaker highlights, Innovator Awards, and more! Join today (it’s free to all) to part of the community.

Reporter/Group Admin: Laura Monroe, Global Head of Community

Connect Now Correspondent: Tara Christianson

Inman Instagram

Instagram Live, Instastory, and Instagram take-overs will fill our three days together to give you Connect Now highlights, interviews, exhibitor and expo ideas and updates from our Ambassadors and Sponsors.

Twitter

Twitter is known for industry breaking news, realtime info, tweetable moments and quotes, and Connect Now will be no exception. We’ll have our own Inman Twitterati following it all and breaking minute-by-minute sessions and conversations. Catch the stream of updates on your favorite Twitter app.

As always, we’ll have our Inman staff on hand to help and offer support, but if you’re looking for all the fun, recaps, and highlights, join us, watch us, and tweet with us now!

Reserve your seat for Connect Now today.

Thank you to our sponsors: Agent Image, CoreLogic, IXACT Contact, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Lone Wolf Real Estate Technologies, Lucidpress, Moo, Propertybase, Remi nderMedia, Rila, Road to Close, SentriLock, and Townify.