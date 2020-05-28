CoreLogic® delivers technology and data solutions that empower real estate agents to help clients find, buy, and protect their homes.

As the #1 provider of multiple listing technology in North America, CoreLogic® Real Estate Solutions is dedicated to the future of home buying and selling. The heart of real estate lies in people. It’s the person behind the transaction who builds trust with newlyweds planning to grow their family, or the retired couple looking to downsize. That’s why we are putting people at the center and creating technology to support agents.

The latest version of Matrix™ transforms the user experience. The new look and feel combines modern color palettes, iconography, navigation, and design. Matrix X delivers a host of innovations for MLSs, brokers, agents, and consumers—and this is just the beginning.

transforms the user experience. The new look and feel combines modern color palettes, iconography, navigation, and design. Matrix X delivers a host of innovations for MLSs, brokers, agents, and consumers—and this is just the beginning. Coming to many MLSs soon, OneHome™ the evolution of the Matrix Portal you know and trust – takes advantage of the latest technology to give agents and their clients a collaborative environment to work together on finding and buying the home of their dreams.

the evolution of the Matrix Portal you know and trust – takes advantage of the latest technology to give agents and their clients a collaborative environment to work together on finding and buying the home of their dreams. The new Realist® is more powerful…and beautiful! From a gorgeous modern re-design and the powerful propensity Realist Sell Score™, Realist has never been a more valuable service to agents.

is more powerful…and beautiful! From a gorgeous modern re-design and the powerful propensity Realist Sell Score™, Realist has never been a more valuable service to agents. For those with real estate websites or applications that use both MLS data and public records data, Trestle™ now offers property data via Web API. That’s a big step forward to access our storehouse of public records.

For more information, visit corelogic.com/realestate.

Connect with CoreLogic: