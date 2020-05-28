IXACT Contact is a next-generation real estate CRM that gives you all the tools you need to manage your contact information, keep in touch communications, active business, and online presence. All in a single, easy-to-use solution. Try it for 90 days FREE!

IXACT Contact is a next-generation real estate CRM that gives you all the tools you need to manage your contact information, keep in touch communications, active business, and online presence. All in a single, easy-to-use solution. And with our Mobile App, you can manage your business from anywhere on any device.

Best of all, with our unique marketing automation and “set it and forget it” capabilities, IXACT Contact acts like your personal assistant. You’ll save time, be better organized, keep in touch with past clients, nurture and convert leads into listings, and generate more referrals and repeat business. IXACT Contact is the perfect real estate CRM for individual agents, teams, brokerages, and associations.

Try IXACT Contact for 90 days FREE and experience a new level of success, confidence, and career satisfaction!