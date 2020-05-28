Real estate marketing: How brand templating will help you succeed in today’s virtual world

While the real estate market has slowed, it hasn’t stopped by any means. To differentiate yourself from other brokerages, you’ll need a different game plan for providing the same top value to agents and clients that they’re used to.

How can you set your agents up with the tools they need to be successful during uncertain times? How can you translate your brand’s strengths to the digital world? The more thorough and interactive your content is, the happier your stakeholders will be.

Lucidpress can help — we provide agents with an incredibly easy way to customize and distribute their own marketing collateral without ever going off brand.

For help with creating knockout digital content, check out our free templates for virtual home tours and a virtual walkthrough checklist.

