What If You Could Take 4 Simple Steps and Get Back Hours Every Week? It’s Time for a Real Estate Revolution.

RoadtoClose™

Real Estate. Simplified.

Welcome to a simple path for all real estate parties and transactions. One app that puts the process in the palm of everyone’s hand. Visible. Secure. Accessible. RoadtoClose™ empowers users and gives everyone a view from the driver’s seat. Giving you more time for things that improve your bottom line. RoadtoClose™. Real Estate. Simplified. It’s how real estate moves.

RoadtoClose™ is a cloud-based software application that gives all real estate parties visibility from contract to closing. The tool allows users to create a customized dashboard with task assignments, in-app messaging, progress reports, and fast document uploads.

Through seamless communication and visibility of all tasks and transactions, the RoadtoClose™ software application brings your buyers and sellers in on the process improving their experience, and reducing the hours you spend trying to communicate.

Strict permissions keep information private. Users can view progress on all properties and quickly update clients through the app keeping things moving through collaboration and accountability. RoadtoClose™ gives your buyers and sellers a transparent and smooth journey while giving you more time to build your business.

