As a busy REALTOR, you have enough to worry about. You need a technology partner that offers smart and effective solutions to your access management and home showing needs. You need SentriLock.

Open the door to secure real estate access with SentriLock, the Official Lockbox Solution of the National Association of REALTORS®.

SentriLock was founded in 2002. The goal was to create and provide a superior electronic lockbox solution to address a significant gap in the real estate marketplace. The company was purchased by the National Association of REALTORS, the largest trade association in the U.S, in response to its member-driven mandate for a competitive choice for an electronic lockbox solution. SentriLock’s relationship with the NAR allows the company to focus its efforts on providing members with superior products, world-class customer service, and constant innovation.

We focus on three key attributes that drive our commitment to premier access management solutions – stability, superior technology, and exceptional customer service. Our proprietary hardware and technology solutions are backed by USA-based, best-in-class customer service, that has a 96 percent customer service rating.

COMING SOON: Later in 2020, SentriLock will introduce another option for NAR members who have demanded an alternative solution in the real estate showing service space. SentriKeyTM Showing Service, is an optional, premium service that uses the same SentriKey® Real Estate mobile app or dashboard that you rely on to open your lockbox and manage secure access to a listing. The innovative tool will enable you to share listings with clients, schedule showings, manage your schedule, stay on top of market trends, and more! When you subscribe to SentriKey Showing Service, you can strengthen and streamline your sales efforts – all from one easy-to-use, comprehensive platform. This new showing service option will be a game changer for associations and their members.

