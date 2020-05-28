Townify provides the latest technology to build the bridge between Real Estate Agents, Loan Officers, and Homebuyers.

Zigzy is a technology startup focused on the real estate and mortgage industry. At Zigzy, we streamline the home-buying experience by building the intersection between the real estate agent, loan officer, and homebuyer — where client relations, communication, home-buying, and funding is optimized into a single ecosystem. The home buying process is made up of many decentralized entities disjointedly working with one another to help a single individual or party purchase a home — our goal is to bring them together.

