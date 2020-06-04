Quicken Loans offers an elevated experience for real estate agents and their clients. We’re available for you and your clients to support all mortgage needs.
Detroit-based Quicken Loans is America’s largest mortgage lender.1 For 10 years in a row now, J.D. Power has ranked Quicken Loans highest in the nation in customer satisfaction for Primary Mortgage Origination. And for the sixth year in a row, they also ranked Quicken Loans highest in the nation for Mortgage Servicing.
Quicken Loans wants clients’ offers to be as strong as possible. That’s why they came up with a Verified Approval℠, a step taken upfront to verify clients’ income, assets and credit.2 This gives clients an edge when there are multiple offers on the table. Quicken Loans is so confident clients’ loans will close, the company backs it with a $1,000 closing guarantee. Get more offers accepted and be confident clients are qualified when working with Quicken Loans.
To learn more, visit RealEstate.QuickenLoans.com.
1Based on Quicken Loans data in comparison to public data records.
2Your client’s participation in the Verified Approval program is based on an underwriter’s comprehensive analysis of their credit, income, employment status, debt, property, insurance, appraisal and a satisfactory title report/search. If new information materially changes the underwriting decision resulting in a denial of the credit request, if the loan fails to close for a reason outside of Quicken Loans’ control, or if the client no longer wants to proceed with the loan, their participation in the program will be discontinued. If the client’s eligibility in the program does not change and their mortgage loan does not close, they will receive $1,000. This offer does not apply to new purchase loans submitted to Quicken Loans through a mortgage broker. Quicken Loans reserves the right to cancel this offer at any time. Acceptance of this offer constitutes the acceptance of these terms and conditions, which are subject to change at the sole discretion of Quicken Loans. This is not a commitment to lend. Additional conditions or exclusions may apply. If your client’s loan doesn’t close, we’ll pay them $1,000.