Listing properties for rent online is often expensive, cumbersome, and best suited to the largest property managers and real estate agents.

With rental markets under pressure and company budgets more limited than ever before, it’s important to find a way to list affordably and with ease.

A completely free way to upload rental inventory

Facebook Marketplace is already a great destination for renters actively searching for their next home. For those with more limited home rentals inventory, there is a new way to list those properties and take advantage of the scale Facebook Marketplace offers, without any listing fees. It’s a straightforward way to reach people where they are already looking for properties.

You can upload your inventory on a manual (one-by-one) basis for free, using your Facebook Business Page. This gives you access to the same great tools to help you market your properties, communicate with potential renters, nurture leads, and close sales online, empowering you to keep business going even in a challenging market.

Just a few simple steps

It only takes a few simple steps to initiate a new Facebook Marketplace listing. Simply input all of the relevant information about the property, including photos, the listing address, and pertinent information such as the number of bedrooms and bathrooms.

Once you’ve completed those steps, you can list in multiple places on Facebook, such as on News Feed and in Groups. You can also learn about promoting listings across Facebook by visiting our listing promotion Help Center article.

Simply repeat the same process for each new listing. Interested renters can get in touch with you by filling out a short form, which contains their contact information.

This direct way of listing on Facebook Marketplace can help property managers and real estate agents who don’t work with a listing partner, and who have limited inventory, to access Facebook Marketplace for free. With rentals markets and real estate businesses potentially facing a period of economic uncertainty, this is a great way of marketing your properties with no financial investment and minimal effort.

Getting started

It’s easy to start a listing for yourself or your business. To learn more about Facebook Marketplace for real estate, visit our informational page.