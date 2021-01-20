Stop Chasing Paper Checks. Start Closing Deals.

The Paymints.io platform, which officially launched at the end of Q3, 2020, is revolutionizing the industry’s way of exchanging payments during home buying and refinancing processes. With the arrival of paymints.io, gone are the days of real estate agents babysitting paper checks and title companies waiting for wires that never arrive.

The Paymints.io solution allows the home buyer to securely and electronically transfer funds by linking their checking account to the platform and transferring funds directly into the real estate brokerage or title company’s escrow account. The client portal and admin dashboard provide real-time tracking of the transfer so both the client and the escrow holder knows exactly where the funds are at all times. Paymints.io saves you time, by avoiding lines at the bank; money, by lowering fees; and saving the environment by eliminating the use of paper and reducing CO2 emissions.

