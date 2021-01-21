Showcase what makes you special, demonstrate hyperlocal authority, and multiply new deals with the #1 rated real estate websites of 2020!

AgentFire “Spark Sites” were the #1 rated real estate website solution of 2020 because we deliver BIG on helping our clients to play and win at a very different game than Zillow, Redfin, and other solutions are playing.

So how does it work? Well, 3 simple steps:

1) Design

Our overarching design philosophy is that your website should market YOU above anything else, which is why Spark Sites leverage social proof, design, and value to showcase your expertise and clearly establish that YOU are the hyperlocal authority that local buyers and sellers should be working with.

While our Spark Site template design options are beautiful and include lots of customization options, we also offer Semi-Custom and Fully-Custom design packages for agents who want to work directly with a world-class designer!

2) Tools

From the back-end of your Spark Site, you’ll enjoy features like:

Area Guides: Unique area pages filled with listings, market data, school information, and even Yelp™ top local businesses

EngageCTA: Add unique ‘conversational’ based call-to-actions to any post or page on your site

ConvertPages: Choose from our library of battle-tested landing pages and then add your own content and customizations!

Blog Assist Pro: We’ll recommend articles for you to blog about, OR you can purchase articles via our Textbroker™ integration – hit ‘publish’ and watch your posts automatically syndicate to all of your connected social networks.

… and so much more!

3) Success

Every Spark Site comes loaded with the exact blueprint that hundreds of our clients have followed to drive incredible results. When you log into your Spark Site you’ll be greeted by our “Success Dashboard” – where you can view coaching modules, tutorials, chat with support, and even book in live one-on-one training with our client success team!

Get started with AgentFire today!

Connect with AgentFire on Facebook.