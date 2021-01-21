Deliver customer convenience, with your Private OneStop Portal — in every customer’s pocket.

In today’s world, your business needs a digital branch where you deliver premier service to your customers. This means providing a digital destination where your customers can call-in at their convenience and receive a one-stop service experience.

Moxtra powers your OneStop Customer Portal – your digital branch, with continuous collaboration experiences, helping you retain and grow customers, manage your distributed organization, and lower your costs for doing business. Moxtra’s Customer Collaboration Platform can power your branded OneStop Customer Portal as a fluid extension of your existing website, web or mobile app, or as a standalone web and mobile app.

Moxtra has a heritage in collaboration tracing back to WebEx Communications. Moxtra’s co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of WebEx Communications. Moxtra’s co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang was a senior director of engineering at both WebEx and Cisco Systems. Observing people using consumer services for business conversations, our founders were inspired to provide a solution built for business from the ground-up. This led to providing organizations with solutions to build and manage high touch digital channels to their customers, under their own brand, to address the needs of today’s digital age.

