Powered by its network of 95,000 affiliated sales professionals across 39 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker organization is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906.

We help agents live exceptional lives. Driven by a passion for progress and a hunger to push the limits of what’s possible, we view the real estate world through a different lens. By staying true to our values, we focus on what drives agent success – from business-building tools and income-enhancing opportunities to world-class education and recognition events. We are devoted to the service of our clients, the success of our network and the remarkable power of home. Coldwell Banker affiliated agents have the best information, technology and education to help clients list, sell and buy homes. Our agents are experts in their local markets because of the industry-leading insights, tools and training available through brand support. Our agents are the stars of real estate who sell nearly $145 million per day in $1 million-plus transactions. You can’t find a group of 95,000 agents that posts better numbers.

We champion high performers who want to become dominant winners. Our winning tech products – Listing Concierge, Exclusive Look, Design Concierge, Desk and Prospect Square – are built based our agents’ needs to help them sell more homes, make more money and work more efficiently. Blue is bold and the integrity and values of Coldwell Banker give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the possibilities of Gen Blue®, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

Connect with Coldwell Banker on social: