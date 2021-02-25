Now, agents can offer their clients the ability to buy their new home before selling their existing one, contingency-free, when they partner with Knock. Through the Knock Home Swap™, qualifying clients get pre-approved for a new mortgage before listing their old house, so they can shop for a home, buy it, move in, and sell their old one after. Knock covers the down payment on the new home up to 20%, six months’ worth of mortgage payments on the old house, and up to $25,000 to fix up the old house and sell it for top dollar on the open market. The program is free for agents and guarantees a double-sided transaction, so you earn your full commission on both sides. Learn more at knock.com and sign-up here.

