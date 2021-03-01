In the above demo from Inman Connect, Nelson Quest of AgentFire shows you how the #1 rated solution of 2020 has revolutionized how agents can leverage hyperlocal authority and social proof to generate more leads and close more deals.
Included features:
- Area Guides: Unique area pages filled with listings, market data, school information, and even Yelp™ top local businesses
- EngageCTA: Add unique ‘conversational’ based call-to-actions to any post or page on your site
- ConvertPages: Choose from a library of battle-tested landing pages and then add your own content and customizations
- Blog Assist Pro: We’ll recommend articles for you to blog about, OR you can purchase articles via our Textbroker™ integration – hit ‘publish’ and watch your posts automatically syndicate to all of your connected social networks.