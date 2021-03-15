While most 3D tour technology providers compete on who can create the best dollhouse view and floor plan, one company is focusing on making 3D tours into dynamic 3D meeting places. Urbanimmersive’s latest innovation UiMeet3D is a game-changer. It is the first multi-user technology integration in 3D tours that enables users to see each other as avatars. The integration of Video Conference technology with 3D tours utilizes the cameras on a user’s phone or computer to allow for a live guided tour from anywhere in the world. Whether it’s an agent who is remotely touring clients through a home or multiple stakeholders who want to remotely tour a space together, UiMeet3D makes this possible.

Let’s meet in 3D

Transforming yourself into a 3D avatar may sound like a feature reserved for the gaming industry, the enthusiasm felt by early adopters suggests the opposite. The intensely positive feedback from current users and industry leaders confirm their eagerness for the feature.

“Because of UiMeet3D, one of my clients landed a notable listing.” shared Kevin J. Wohlers of KJW Photography in New York, New York. “She was able to bring something to the table that no other agent could offer.”

The name Urbanimmersive may be unfamiliar to most agents, but this is by design. The company white labels their solutions under their customers’ brands, so they can provide a fully integrated experience to their own clients. Urbanimmersive was founded in 2007 and is widely used by the real estate photography community in the US (under Tourbuzz) and in Canada (under Urbanimmersive).

Virtual is the new normal

COVID-19 accelerated 3D tour adoption and video-conference meetings. Although it is now common practice to virtually tour a house with a prospective client using a 3D tour on a shared screen on Zoom, the experience of using two separate platforms is poor and comes with technical challenges. UiMeet3D overcomes these issues by providing a single, fully integrated solution that was purpose-built for this specific use case.

As an agent, all you need is access to a phone or computer. No other software or plugin is required. Once you email the link of the 3D tour to your client, the client only needs to click and is instantly live with you on the 3D tour together.

What makes UiMeet3D standout is the proprietary technology on which Urbanimmersive is built. Instead of showing a mosaic of video streams of people beside or on top of the 3D tours screen, the video is streamed in 3D with each avatar displayed in the exact location that they are within the tour. This approach enables multiple interactions, which is not available in any other solution on the market today.

Agents can watch what prospective clients are looking at in real-time and point out features and answer questions exactly as you would do in a real live showing. Every visitor is free to roam anywhere they want in the 3D tour without affecting the user experience of having to deal with a static mosaic of people’s video streams.

Do more with 3D

Besides just marketing properties, agents can use 3D avatars for lead generation. If the agent detects someone that really looks engaged and interested, they can send an invitation for a meeting, or live chat for visitors that might prefer to not open their video camera. This feature, which allows you to see all web visitors within the 3D tour, is the closest approximation of a live open house available, and it creates a powerful lead and conversion tool for agents.

Luc Vaillancourt, a top real estate agent producer from Via Capitale, a Brookfield real estate Canadian brokerage company, is already planning on using UiMeet3D for all its listings. “With 3D tours, homebuyers can visit our listings from A to Z, but agents cannot engage and interact with them to tell the full story,” he said. “UiMeet3D solves this problem and resistance from many real estate agents of using 3D tours as it enables the agent to be where the buyers are in the 3D tours.”

The Yeatman Group in Virginia has already started promoting UiMeet3D to their clients with a marketing video on Facebook.

Right now, Urbanimmersive is offering a free version of its UiMeet3D solution and will soon launch a Premium version. The Premium version will offer advanced features such as visitor alert notifications, private group meetings, and more.

Get started with this innovative new 3D tour solution today.