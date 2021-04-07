MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 800 brokerages and more than 400,000 agents nationwide that account for more than 20% of the transactions in the U.S. MoxiWorks’ customer retention over the past seven years stands proudly at 96%. Their integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that increases agents’ repeat and referral business by 54%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform known as the MoxiCloud has tools from more than 50 partners that integrate to create unique brokerage solutions.



MoxiWorks, puts the power of easy to use technology in the agent’s hand. MoxiWorks’ technology is built by real estate for real estate with an emphasis on sphere selling. MoxiWorks’ best-in-class suite of software solutions and open-cloud network including their productivity dashboard and CRM proven to increase annual GCC by 41% on average, their industry leading presentation tool and CMA, marketing automation center, fully robust and customizable website platform, and company intranet.



Find more information at moxiworks.com.