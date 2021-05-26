Welcome to the power of PRODUCTIVITY. The power of ONE singular platform for all of your lead generation, digital marketing, and client collaboration. The power of ELEVATE.

Elevate offers Brokers, Agents and Teams an intuitive, consolidated marketing experience including IDX websites, online lead generation, automated email and text campaigns, social media marketing, blogging, daily market reports, a CMA wizard and an at-a-glance performance dashboard, all backed by fanatical training and support.

Automated Marketing for Busy Real Estate Professionals

Elevate subscribers save valuable time using Elevate’s automated marketing workflows. Imagine automated email and text messages to your prospects, new listings and relevant life-style content automatically posted to your website, blog and social channels, and daily market reports automatically sent to your active buyers. Wow!

Brokerages will LOVE Elevate BOSS.

Alongside all of the robust features of Elevate, BOSS also offers insight into key performance indicators within your office and across your agents, allowing you to make the best decisions for you and your company; as well as a recruitment module that makes curating and connecting with prospective agents incredibly easy. Nice!

Looking for buyer / seller leads?

Elevate offers a variety of different lead generation options designed to support your needs and your budget. Our unique pay-per-click (PPC) lead generation captures buyers and sellers with intent inside of Google, Yahoo, Bing and social media. Sweet!

Attend a Social Media Marketing Boot Camp

Elevate offers energic onsite & online educational boot camps to help brokers, agents & teams excel. Designed to energize and empower, the Elevate Boot Camp series provides, tips, tricks & strategies on everything from social media marketing, lead generation, nurturing & conversion, and much more.

