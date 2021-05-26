Build Your Real Estate Business Around Your App.

Offer clients a personalized, just-in-time real estate experience at their fingertips. Whether buying a new home, renting an apartment, or evaluating commercial properties, clients want individualized service when it comes to real estate. With your app, your firm can centralize client interactions, expedite paperwork heavy workflows, and manage your agency all within one singular platform.

Deliver to high-touch service expectations with a complete suite of interactive capabilities including virtual walkthroughs, voice, text and video messaging, active listings, digital signature, approvals, document workflows, task management, and more. Accessible from mobile and web, Moxtra enables you and your team to provide clients with a convenient digital experience – right from their pockets.

Moxtra helps real estate professionals enable branded web and mobile portals that drive convenient, client-centric engagement in a secure environment.

Get started with an app for your business today.

