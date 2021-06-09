Corcoran has been raising the bar in residential real estate for close to 50 years. With a history of organic growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship, we know that staying ahead of the curve matters.

We’ve built a flexible marketing and technology framework to help our affiliate partners grow and win business. Our consumer-focused product suite is built on an open architecture data platform, allowing affiliates to use and integrate the digital tools best suited for their local needs.

Today, the Corcoran network comprises more than 4,200 agents across 100 offices in two countries. Our advancement has been quick but measured, a testament to the strength of our brand and the agility of our model for any corner of the globe.

Is yours next? Learn More