Email marketing service provider ActivePipe has unleashed a new feature for brokerages that will empower them to automate outreach campaigns on behalf of their agents, according to a press release.

Called simply “Nurture,” the feature will allow for quick and measurable distribution of client nurture campaigns at scale across an entire office or brokerage.

ActivePipe will provide its brokerage partners with audience-specific sequential email campaigns. The content will engage prospects and existing contacts with market information, selling and buying advice and other topics that help adhere consumers to real estate brands.

Content for the campaigns will emanate in large part from a team of recruited in-house professionals from high-growth brokerages. Called the “Nurture Team,” the group’s role will center specifically on building and assisting in the execution of a brokerage’s campaigns.

“With the millennial generation now playing a big role in the real estate ecosystem, brokerages are under increasing pressure to provide their agents with the tools to impress a generation that expects a world class digital customer experience,” said ActivePipe CEO, Ashley Farrugia, in the press release. “We are excited to empower brokerages across the US with a solution that their agents desperately need.”

Helping power the new service is technology ActivePipe acquired in its purchase of HomePrezzo in 2020.

HomePrezzo’s tools range from social media posts to animated market infographics to hands-off produced listing slide shows and dynamic landing pages.

“That combination of content together with ActivePipe’s delivery and analytics creates an extremely powerful tool that will supercharge the ability of agents to build relationships,” Farrugia said at the time of the deal.

Marketing automation is now a common feature offered by industry technology providers. It is typically individualized by the agent, however. This kind of top-down deployment will offer brokers an array of advantages, including recruiting, messaging consistency, control and improved success tracking.

Nurture is available to all ActivePipe customers.

