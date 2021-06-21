Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. It was ranked the No. 1 Real Estate Tech Company in G2’s Top 100 Software Awards, based solely on verified user reviews.

Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create their unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions.

With an accomplished leadership team and over 225 employees, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base.