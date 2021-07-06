Superman had the League of Justice. We are LEOPARD: the League Elite of Performers Aligned for Real Domination. The first-ever National Association of Real Estate Teams.

LEOPARD helps Elite Agents make more by doing less and helps you DOUBLE your business and TRIPLE your income while charging the consumer less.

We’re doing this by…

1. Creating a brand that separates the Elite Agents from all REALTORS®

2. Teaching members how to get paid from mortgage and title joint ventures

3. Eliminating the untrained agent

4. Being more accountable by reviewing every client and publish unfiltered results publicly

5. Improving transparency for the consumer

6. Making elite agents easily identifiable online and on listings

7. Leveraging our collective listings to move markets

8. Allowing members to receive notifications of new Coming Soon listings before the MLS

9. Creating more leads and helping the top producers gain market share



Let’s join forces, putting consumers first, and have a collective voice for the future.

Learn more at RealEstateLEOPARD.com.

