Inman Connect Las Vegas, Oct.26-28, 2021, is right around the corner and has one of the best lineups we’ve ever had.

We’ll kickoff the first day of Inman Connect Las Vegas with Agent Connect: a dedicated time for residential real estate agents from around the country to gather to have pivotal conversations on how to sustain growth and best serve their clients.

Join us with Amie Quirarte from Tahoe Luxury Properties and Kymber Menkiti from Keller Williams Capital Properties for a morning of agent-focused conversations. They’ll give you the leg-up you need to take your business to the next level.

ICLV ticket prices go up on Sept. 1

What’s on the Agent Connect agenda?

Agent success checklist for 2022: We’ll look ahead and share the five things that you should be executing on today to set yourself up for success in this new era of residential real estate.

How to generate leads, no matter what market you’re in: We are diving deep into database strategies, how to grow your sphere of influence, how to expand your network, and other tactics to ensure you have a consistent influx of leads.

We are diving deep into database strategies, how to grow your sphere of influence, how to expand your network, and other tactics to ensure you have a consistent influx of leads. Does your brokerage need to be a one-stop shop?: With brokerages rolling out new product offerings, we are sharing different perspectives on selecting the right brokerage for you.

We’ll also have more discussions during Agent Connect on tips for navigating the really tough conversations with buyers, how you can get in the game of investing in real estate, and whether building or joining a team is the right thing for you. Plus: Catch all the big conversations that’ll impact your roles in the industry on the main stage throughout ICLV.

Take a look at the rest of the Inman Connect Las Vegas agenda here, and register before the prices go up.

P.S. If you are in luxury real estate, join us a day early, Oct. 25., at the Aria, Las Vegas for Luxury Connect, a spectacular gathering of the industry’s top-producing agents and brokers. Learn more about Luxury Connect.