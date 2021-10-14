Real estate data and software company CoreLogic is rebranding its products and services, including products well-known to agents and brokers such as Matrix and Realist.

Matrix, by far the most popular multiple listing service platform in the U.S. and Canada with more than 1 million users, has been renamed as the CoreLogic Listing Management Platform. Realist, the company’s public record database that integrates with MLSs nationwide, is now the CoreLogic Property Insights Platform. The company has also renamed its data management platform Trestle to the CoreLogic Property Data Marketplace.

“The renaming is part of a larger branding initiative to create a fresh and engaging brand that makes us stand out from our competitors,” CoreLogic spokesperson Robin Wachner told Inman via email.

Wachner noted that CoreLogic would be renaming its products and services across the board in an effort to simplify how the company presents them. CoreLogic launched a new website in June that categorized its products under “Find” (for its market trends, property listings and property information products), “Buy” (for its digital mortgage, risk management and property tax products), and “Protect” (for its risk assessment, claims management and risk management products).

“Our purpose was to make it easier for our current and future clients to understand how our offerings will solve their problems across the property journey,” she said.

“When organizing our offerings under ‘Find, Buy and Protect,’ we wanted to provide focus, simplicity and unification of our capabilities and provide a powerful yet simple articulation of where we are today and where we are going in the future. This also included integrating our legacy names into the CoreLogic brand to remove confusion, add value to our master brand and provide much needed clarity to our clients and prospects.”

For now, CoreLogic is featuring the products’ legacy names in parentheses next to their new names on the website. But those legacy names will be phased out in 2022, according to Wachner.

“We are currently easing into the new names with our clients this quarter,” she said.

CoreLogic will be changing the names of products across the company from now until the end of the year, she added.

“This is a pretty interesting strategy by CoreLogic; they are rebranding their products for professionals to adopt brands that clearly articulate what the product does,” real estate industry consultant Victor Lund of WAV Group wrote in a blog post. “Nobody could know that Trestle is a data marketplace or that Matrix is an MLS system. Now it’s been made pretty clear.”

Lund also pointed to what may be a difficulty for agents who have spent years referring to CoreLogic’s products by their familiar, shorter monikers.

“I wonder how long it will take me to learn the new names……,” Lund wrote.

Email Andrea V. Brambila.

Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter