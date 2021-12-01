Welcome to another episode of “Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey,” a live, interactive show that tackles the hottest topics affecting the real estate industry and those who work in it.

This week’s topic: Innovation within Real Estate. We are constantly on the hunt for the latest tech or the hottest company set to change the face of the industry, but what is truly innovative, and what is just noise? We’ll take a look at what is actually evolving this business, and a few that were supposed to change it all, but never did.

Joining Nick in the conversation was Inman News founder Brad Inman and Marnie Blanco, Vice President of Industry Relations for Pacaso.

“Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey” aired LIVE on Wednesday, December 1 @ 11am ET, with replays available on the RE/MAX YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.