We’ve got a full slate of virtual and in-person events planned for the best community in real estate. As you dive into the year ahead, make sure these dates are on your calendar.

Tickets are available now for all events. Register today to take advantage of the lowest prices.

 

Inman Connect Now logo

Monthly | Virtual

Connect Now is Inman’s virtual series designed to keep you at the top of your game. New content drops every month. Listen in, or watch live + in replays when it works for you.

Next up: Connect Now, Jan. 25 featuring eXp CEO Glenn Sanford, The Agency president Rainy Hake Austin, Corcoran SVP Stephanie Anton and many others. See the agenda.

Register for the 2022 virtual bundle, including a virtual ICNY ticket!

buy the bundle button

Disconnect logo

March 28-30, 2022 | The Parker Palm Springs | In-person

Disconnect is for the most influential leaders in real estate — founders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, elite agents and brokers, and special guests. It’s a one-of-a-kind event where attendees will map out the future of real estate and make powerful connections.

Disconnect is invite-only. If you think you should be there, but haven’t received an invitation, apply to attend.

ICNY logo

April 19-21, 2022 | Hilton Midtown NYC | In-person + virtual

The flagship Inman Connect New York has new dates – April 19-21, 2022 – and thousands of agents, brokers, executives, tech and finance professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors are already registered. You should join too!

Whether you attend in person or virtually, the agenda is packed with insights, tips, tools and tricks to take your business to the next level.

Explore ICNY button

Inman Luxury Connect logo

Aug. 2-3, 2022 | Aria Las Vegas | In-person

Luxury Connect is the leading event for elite agents and brokers in the luxury market. We’re back in person for this year’s gathering with A+ networking, interactive workshops and immersive discussions. Don’t miss out on the chance to connect with the best of the best in luxury real estate.

This is an exclusive event that will sell out. Don’t wait.

Attend Luxury button

ICLV logo

Aug. 3-5, 2022 | Aria Las Vegas | In-person + virtual

Vegas, baby! The extraordinary Inman Connect Las Vegas is back for a 3-day exploration and celebration of the glorious, complicated, rapidly evolving real estate marketplace. 150+ speakers, thousands of real estate pros, unlimited takeaways.

Early bird tickets are on sale now.

Get in early button

Bring your team!

When you attend Inman events as a team, something amazing happens — you’re able to cover more ground at the event and share a transformative experience. Plus, you unlock exclusive discounts when you attend as a group.

Explore group options

“Inman Connect is about far more than just sharing valuable information. It’s about networking and being in the presence of some of the industry’s best and brightest innovators.” – Shelley Rossi, Windermere

Want to receive breaking Inman Events news directly to your inbox? Get on the list.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Keep up-to-date on tools and tactics to impress your clients and outshine your competition with the 2022 virtual bundle.Register Now×
Agent Appreciation Sale: Inman Select for only $85.CLAIM OFFER×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription