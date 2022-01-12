We’ve got a full slate of virtual and in-person events planned for the best community in real estate. As you dive into the year ahead, make sure these dates are on your calendar.

Monthly | Virtual

Connect Now is Inman’s virtual series designed to keep you at the top of your game. New content drops every month. Listen in, or watch live + in replays when it works for you.

Next up: Connect Now, Jan. 25 featuring eXp CEO Glenn Sanford, The Agency president Rainy Hake Austin, Corcoran SVP Stephanie Anton and many others.

March 28-30, 2022 | The Parker Palm Springs | In-person

Disconnect is for the most influential leaders in real estate — founders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, elite agents and brokers, and special guests. It’s a one-of-a-kind event where attendees will map out the future of real estate and make powerful connections.

April 19-21, 2022 | Hilton Midtown NYC | In-person + virtual

The flagship Inman Connect New York has new dates – April 19-21, 2022 – and thousands of agents, brokers, executives, tech and finance professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors are already registered. You should join too!

Whether you attend in person or virtually, the agenda is packed with insights, tips, tools and tricks to take your business to the next level.

Aug. 2-3, 2022 | Aria Las Vegas | In-person

Luxury Connect is the leading event for elite agents and brokers in the luxury market. We’re back in person for this year’s gathering with A+ networking, interactive workshops and immersive discussions. Don’t miss out on the chance to connect with the best of the best in luxury real estate.

Aug. 3-5, 2022 | Aria Las Vegas | In-person + virtual

Vegas, baby! The extraordinary Inman Connect Las Vegas is back for a 3-day exploration and celebration of the glorious, complicated, rapidly evolving real estate marketplace. 150+ speakers, thousands of real estate pros, unlimited takeaways.

“Inman Connect is about far more than just sharing valuable information. It’s about networking and being in the presence of some of the industry’s best and brightest innovators.” – Shelley Rossi, Windermere

