Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technology that increases productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.

Inman Innovators include entrepreneurs pushing the old ways aside, data scientists discovering new ways to examine behavior, marketers reimagining how to showcase properties, teams reinventing how to communicate with clients, companies building advanced technologies and brokerages and teams creating groundbreaking business models.

Following an open call for nominations that this year netted 590 separate nominees, the Inman team has selected the finalists in each catgegory. The full list of finalists appears below.

The winners will be honored next month at Inman Connect Las Vegas, along with the announcement of this year’s recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the community.

2022 Inman Innovator Awards finalists

Innovator of the Year (individual or individuals)

John Berkowitz, OJO Labs

Christy Budnick, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

David Doctorow, Realtor.com

Denee Evans, CMLS

Tushar Garg, Flyhomes

Adena Hefets, Divvy

Ben Kinney and Chris Suarez, PLACE

Company of the Year

Anywhere

CoStar Group

Divvy

Homeward

Pacaso

RentSpree

Trust Neighborhoods

Agent or team

Alexander Team, OFFICIAL (Tal & Oren Alexander)

Bond Street Partners, The Agency (James Harris and David Parnes)

Figueroa Team, eXp Realty (Veronica Figueroa)

Ige Johnson, RE/MAX Generation

Spears Group, Compass (Jonathan Spears)

Weinberg-Choi Residential, Keller Williams (Josh Weinberg and Tommy Choi)

Brokerage

The Agency

Aston Rose

@properties Christie’s International Real Estate

Coldwell Banker

Fathom Realty

Keller Williams Capital Properties

REAL

Real estate technology

Baselane

BoomTown

Elm Street

HighNote

Localize

OwnUp

Tangilla AMS

Video/Podcast

Building Blox, Trurealty

BuiltHOW Podcast, Ben Kinney and Debbie De Grote

Brad McCallum, Calgary Realtor (YouTube)

Coffee with Kevin & Amy, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate

@properties Christie’s International Real Estate Over Ask podcast, Eric Simon (The Broke Agent) and Matt Lionetti

The Real Word, Byron Lazine and Nicole White

LISTED by SERHANT. (YouTube)

MLS, Association or Industry Organization

Asian Real Estate Association (AREAA)

Austin Board of Realtors

California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.)

California Regional MLS (CRMLS)

Fair Housing Alliance

LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance

The RLS

Marketing

Anywhere rebrand

“Closing the Gap” campaign, Realtor.com

Dina Goldentayer #STEPINSIDEWITHME, Douglas Elliman

“Paint the Big Apple Red” at ICNY, The Agency

“Side Hustle: Student & Graduate Real Estate Agents,” TRU Realty

“Women’s History Month” campaign, Keller Williams Capital Properties

The Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the community

Honoree announced at ICLV.

Congratulations to all the finalists. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas to celebrate the winners.