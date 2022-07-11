Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technology that increases productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.
Inman Innovators include entrepreneurs pushing the old ways aside, data scientists discovering new ways to examine behavior, marketers reimagining how to showcase properties, teams reinventing how to communicate with clients, companies building advanced technologies and brokerages and teams creating groundbreaking business models.
Following an open call for nominations that this year netted 590 separate nominees, the Inman team has selected the finalists in each catgegory. The full list of finalists appears below.
The winners will be honored next month at Inman Connect Las Vegas, along with the announcement of this year’s recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the community.
2022 Inman Innovator Awards finalists
Innovator of the Year (individual or individuals)
- John Berkowitz, OJO Labs
- Christy Budnick, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
- David Doctorow, Realtor.com
- Denee Evans, CMLS
- Tushar Garg, Flyhomes
- Adena Hefets, Divvy
- Ben Kinney and Chris Suarez, PLACE
Company of the Year
- Anywhere
- CoStar Group
- Divvy
- Homeward
- Pacaso
- RentSpree
- Trust Neighborhoods
Agent or team
- Alexander Team, OFFICIAL (Tal & Oren Alexander)
- Bond Street Partners, The Agency (James Harris and David Parnes)
- Figueroa Team, eXp Realty (Veronica Figueroa)
- Ige Johnson, RE/MAX Generation
- Spears Group, Compass (Jonathan Spears)
- Weinberg-Choi Residential, Keller Williams (Josh Weinberg and Tommy Choi)
Brokerage
- The Agency
- Aston Rose
- @properties Christie’s International Real Estate
- Coldwell Banker
- Fathom Realty
- Keller Williams Capital Properties
- REAL
Real estate technology
- Baselane
- BoomTown
- Elm Street
- HighNote
- Localize
- OwnUp
- Tangilla AMS
Video/Podcast
- Building Blox, Trurealty
- BuiltHOW Podcast, Ben Kinney and Debbie De Grote
- Brad McCallum, Calgary Realtor (YouTube)
- Coffee with Kevin & Amy, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate
- Over Ask podcast, Eric Simon (The Broke Agent) and Matt Lionetti
- The Real Word, Byron Lazine and Nicole White
- LISTED by SERHANT. (YouTube)
MLS, Association or Industry Organization
- Asian Real Estate Association (AREAA)
- Austin Board of Realtors
- California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.)
- California Regional MLS (CRMLS)
- Fair Housing Alliance
- LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance
- The RLS
Marketing
- Anywhere rebrand
- “Closing the Gap” campaign, Realtor.com
- Dina Goldentayer #STEPINSIDEWITHME, Douglas Elliman
- “Paint the Big Apple Red” at ICNY, The Agency
- “Side Hustle: Student & Graduate Real Estate Agents,” TRU Realty
- “Women’s History Month” campaign, Keller Williams Capital Properties
The Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the community
Honoree announced at ICLV.
Congratulations to all the finalists. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas to celebrate the winners.
