Endpoint is a digital title and settlement company built from the ground up to make home closing easy for all. Real estate is the largest asset class in the world — and yet it has been one of the slowest to adopt innovative, new technologies. In the process of buying or selling a home, title and settlement are the finish line. Home closing guides buyers to their keys, helps sellers enter their next chapter, and ensures real estate agents leave a lasting impression on their clients. We believe that closing on a home is a milestone worth celebrating, and a process that should be easy for all parties involved.

Founded in 2018 by a diverse group of tech and real estate veterans, Endpoint develops technology that streamlines the closing process for real estate agents, buyers and sellers, and empowers proptech companies and investors looking to scale their closing operations.

Through the combination of people, process, and technology, Endpoint delivers a closing experience that is simple, secure, and consistent at scale. Backed by First American Financial Corporation, Endpoint has secured $220 million in funding and has operations across the US.

At Endpoint, we believe that closing on a home is a milestone worth celebrating, and a process that should be easy and enjoyable for everyone. To learn more, visit endpoint.com.

