In an industry where margins matter and every dollar counts, real estate companies are losing thousands each month through fragmented marketing expenses that fly under the budgetary radar. The problem isn’t flashy advertising campaigns or expensive technology; it’s the accumulation of small, scattered costs that quietly (and quickly) add up to significant waste.

The costs you don’t see — but definitely pay for

Greystar, one of the world’s leading real estate developers managing over $200 billion in assets globally, recently found its marketing team was spending up to $12,000 monthly on stock photography. This wasn’t a conscious budget line item, but individual purchases across their more than 220 property brands added up, with each team buying images, graphics and design assets independently.

“We had multiple brands to manage, design and support almost daily,” explains Laura from Greystar’s marketing team. “The large volume of brands we had to produce for was just the tip of the iceberg.”

This scenario plays out across the real estate industry daily. Companies focus on major marketing expenditures while overlooking the steady drip of micro-purchases that collectively drain budgets.

The quiet drain on your marketing budget

Most real estate marketing budgets suffer from what we might call “invisible spend”, costs so distributed and routine they become background noise. These typically include:

Redundant creative production: When teams lack access to existing assets, they often recreate materials, leading to wasted effort and duplicated costs.

Stock imagery and graphics: Small individual purchases across teams and departments, such as a $50 photo or a $75 graphic package, can quickly add up.

Template and design tool subscriptions: Multiple software licenses across teams, leading to overlapping functionalities and underused features. This results in paying for several design tools rather than a single comprehensive solution.

Ray White, one of Australia’s largest real estate groups, turned to Canva Enterprise for that reason: to move away from scattered tools and empower franchisees to create, collaborate, share and publish all within a single, all-in-one design platform.

Design outsourcing for simple tasks: Sending basic marketing updates to external designers for projects that could be handled internally with the right tools and templates.

Tecnocasa for example, Europe’s largest real estate network, was relying heavily on external design support before they adopted Canva.

The real estate marketing audit

Smart real estate companies are auditing their marketing stacks to uncover hidden costs by mapping all tools, subscriptions and recurring expenses across teams and properties. Though extensive, the potential savings in cost and efficiency make it worthwhile.

Greystar’s experience offers a roadmap. By adopting Canva Enterprise they consolidated their scattered design and content needs into a single platform. They completely eliminated the monthly expense of stock photography, reduced design turnaround times and enabled teams to produce professional materials in-house.

“The positive feedback has been overwhelming,” Laura noted. “You don’t have to know complex design software to produce beautiful designs. It truly empowers everyone to create.”

Turning waste into competitive advantage

For real estate companies serious about marketing budget optimization, the path forward is clear: conduct a thorough audit of scattered marketing expenses, consolidate redundant tools to avoid app sprawl and invest in powerful, all-in-one solutions that can scale alongside your team.

Greystar’s $12,000 monthly savings not only streamlines the budget but also allows for investment in strategic marketing initiatives that foster significant business growth, which is crucial for thriving in competitive real estate markets.

The question isn’t whether your company has hidden marketing waste; it’s how much impact you’re willing to leave on the table as the industry moves ahead.

