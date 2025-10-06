OpenAI announced on Monday that it had opened up its popular AI chatbot platform ChatGPT to popular apps. Users can now search for homes via Zillow directly within ChatGPT.

OpenAI, the company behind the world’s most popular artificial intelligence chatbot, announced on Monday that it had integrated apps within its interface. And Zillow was near the top of the list of early adopters.

Starting on Monday, ChatGPT users can begin searching for homes using the AI platform’s human-like communication style to narrow search results to homes of interest.

“People are already using AI to make everyday decisions,” Josh Weisberg, Zillow’s head of AI, said in a statement. “By bringing Zillow into ChatGPT, we’re making it just as natural to ask about homes — and simple to take action on Zillow. This builds on two decades of using AI and technology to make moving easier.”

OpenAI announced a slate of other popular technology companies that had integrated their apps within ChatGPT, including Expedia for booking trips and Spotify for searching for and organizing music.

In its announcement on the social media platform X, OpenAI also highlighted ways that real estate agents might benefit from the integration of commonly used apps to streamline business processes.

The video shared on X showed a hypothetical user who appears to work in real estate asking the graphic design website Canva to convert an outline into a deck for them.

Zillow touted its status as the first real estate app to be integrated into ChatGPT.

“As people increasingly turn to conversational AI to make their lives easier, Zillow is bringing that same simplicity to the home journey within ChatGPT,” said David Beitel, Zillow’s chief technology officer. “Our goal is to make it feel simple, intuitive and approachable. Partnering with OpenAI puts Zillow at the forefront of generative AI adoption; this builds on years of work as we continue to use AI to simplify and improve the path from searching for a home to actually unlocking the door.”

Zillow said the app within ChatGPT would mirror its own design and allow users to view photos, maps and other property details.

Follow up steps like scheduling a tour or contacting agents still occur through Zillow, the company said.

Zillow said it hasn’t yet integrated new-builds or 3D tours into the ChatGPT app. The filter features are the same as they are on Zillow, though ChatGPT users can also tailor results through the chat feature.

