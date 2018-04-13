Connect The Sessions: Broker Connect

We’re focusing on how agents and brokerages can all move Faster, Better, Together this July at Inman Connect San Francisco. Not got your ticket yet? Buy it here, and remember that Select members get a $100 discount. Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more.

Becoming a real estate broker is a huge career step — one that sometimes feels like it comes with a lot more risk and less reward than the path of the typical real estate agent. Whether you’re an independent broker or affiliated with a franchise, it feels lonely at the top, and even the best franchises might not sufficiently anticipate your need to grow and learn from your peers.

Thankfully, brokers can find support from colleagues and even competitors that’s better than any MBA program for learning how to run a business. In real estate, the more we work together, the better and faster we’ll be, and that’s the focus of an entire afternoon of programming taking place at Inman Connect San Francisco this summer.

You’ll absorb tips, techniques and business intelligence in this afternoon of programming geared specifically toward brokers and the unique challenges they face in the marketplace. It’s taking place as part of the weeklong learning and networking package that regular Connect attendees know and love between July 17 and 20 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square; catch Broker Connect on Wednesday, July 18, between 2 and 5 p.m. for broker-specific information that will help you grow your real estate business into 2019 and beyond.

You will learn:

How to win the recruiting wars in your market by attracting and retaining the best agent talent available

Which 10 emerging trends you need to be watching (and which ones you can safely ignore for at least another year)

Strategies for encouraging your agents to use — and convert — the leads you’re buying for them, increasing your return on that investment

What’s new and different about this generation’s workforce (hint: they’re restless!) and how you can motivate all your employees to give their best for your brokerage

Why the inclusiveness of your brokerage matters to agents and how you can improve diversity and inclusion in your business

How to fold real estate teams into your brokerage business in a way that’s both powerful and profitable — short- and long-term.

The secrets and best practices that brokerage software vendors wish they could share with you

Which mergers and acquisitions to expect in the near future — maybe in your market! — and which ones are still a pipe dream

… And more!

There will also be networking roundtables where you can sit and learn about the topic of your choice, whether that’s recruiting, lead gen or building an agent-centric culture.

Moderated and hosted by both indie and franchise brokers who exemplify the best in the business, the programming at Broker Connect includes your peers, colleagues and competitors who have walked in your shoes and are ready to share what they’ve learned to make brokerages better, faster, together. Don’t miss this afternoon of programming designed to solve your problems, grow your network and usher your brokerage toward greatness.

