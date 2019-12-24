Outside of the news realm, this year’s top stories written by industry professionals ranged in topic from making an exit to reviving deals to educating clients on the right way.

With venture capital flowing into real estate like never before, iBuyers popping up all over the country and fast-growing brokerages on recruiting sprees, it’s no wonder our top contributed stories for 2019 are by brokers rethinking business models, teams reconsidering their place and agents re-evaluating their techniques.

Here are this year’s biggest stories, contributed by industry professionals.

The success of HGTV and the plethora of online information has shifted the ground rules of real estate sales

BY CARL MEDFORD

Any seller who has not sold a home in the past five years is in for a shock: Everything they thought they knew about selling a home has changed. Sellers who do not understand the new rules of engagement can easily make costly mistakes and jeopardize their chances of a sale. Here are five truths you should share with sellers.

These measures are inexpensive and not terribly time-consuming, but they’ll go along way in resuscitating your listing and keeping your sellers happy

BY NICOLE SOLARI

As a listing agent, you’ve probably had that listing that seemed great but then just wouldn’t sell. Here are nine things you can do in that situation — other than lower the price — to bring that listing back to life.

Agents who are planning to leave often exhibit a few red flags. Here’s what you should look for

BY ERICA RAMUS

How can you tell if an agent is looking to exit your firm? Here are seven warning signs to look out for, and what to do if you spot them.

Integrity first, client first — do that, and the agent piece of the puzzle falls into place naturally

BY ERICA RAMUS

As more and more brokerages are touting an agent-centric philosophy, indie broker Erica Ramus strongly believes it’s the wrong approach. Here’s why.

In this recent video interview, the ‘Million Dollar Listing LA’ star gives us a lesson in how not to act as an agent

BY PAT HIBAN

In this recent video interview, the Million Dollar Listing LA star gives us a lesson in how not to act as an agent. When asked about her average sales price, her response was unlike anything I’ve experienced in all my years as a podcast host.

The Ellis Team was with KW for nearly 2 years and RE/MAX for nearly 18 before that. Now they are betting against franchises for their group — here’s why

BY RICK AND TRACY ELLIS AND JOHN POHLY

The Ellis Team was with KW for two years and RE/MAX for nearly 18 before that. Now they are betting against franchises entirely. Here’s why leaders Rick and Tracy Ellis decided to make the move to a virtual brokerage in the name of expansion.

Has that lead gone radio silent? Have your buyers seemingly given up? Here are some smart text message ideas for getting the conversation flowing again

BY CHRISTY MURDOCK EDGAR

How can you use smart text messaging to help you connect with a lead or client who has chilled? Here are some reader favorites to help you get back in the flow of communication.

Sellers are far more likely to agree to a $300 credit, than replace 30 $10 items, so use safety or failure of an expensive system as your guide

BY MISSY YOST

Educating buyers and setting expectations from the beginning is critical for successful repair negotiations. Buyers cannot understand which repairs are necessary and which might annoy the seller enough for the deal to shatter without the guidance of a real estate agent.

Get a lot of calls from owners looking to sell who don’t really grasp all the ins and outs of putting a home on the market? Try posing these quandaries to help educate them

BY NICOLE SOLARI

There are a ton of issues sellers need to consider before sticking that for-sale sign in the yard. As agents, if you get a lot of calls from wannabe sellers looking to simply plop their house on the market, here are 10 questions (with answers) that you can share with them for a dose of truth about selling.

Learn to be the best agent in your market place, dominate the competition and watch your closings and commission soar to near unlimited heights

BY MATT KAESTNER

What does a new agent need to do regularly to succeed, grow and be profitable in their business and beyond? Here’s a list of the major things that new agents must do to prosper and succeed in their first year.

